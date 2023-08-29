Liverpool have completed background checks on Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure, and a reliable journalist has revealed the chances of him moving to Anfield.

Is Cheick Doucoure leaving Crystal Palace?

The Mali international only arrived in the Premier League from Lens last summer and quickly became a regular feature of Roy Hodgson’s side during his debut season, making 34 starts from 38 matches in the top-flight.

Despite still having another four years remaining on his contract, the midfielder firmly established himself as the Eagles’ top-performing defensive player during the previous campaign and has therefore emerged as a summer target for FSG and Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have reportedly identified the 23-year-old as a potential candidate to replace Fabinho who left the club last month to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, but he’s not the only player to have been considered by the hierarchy at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit had been heavily linked with moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but with those two having both joined Chelsea, not to mention that a deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is yet to come to fruition, the boss has been assessing alternatives in the form of the talisman at Selhurst Park.

Are Liverpool signing Cheick Doucoure?

Taking to X, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins claimed that Liverpool have gathered information on the conditions of a deal for Doucoure, but says that they are yet to table an opening bid due to the price tag set by Crystal Palace. He wrote:

“Liverpool surveyed Cheick Doucoure. There has been no significant progress in recent days and no concrete offer from the Reds for the 23-year-old Malian midfielder. Crystal Palace values ​​the player at more than 60 million euros (£51m).”

How good is Cheick Doucoure?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Doucoure is a defensive midfield “boss” when sitting just in front of the backline, and considering the protection he provides, he could be a fantastic addition should he eventually put pen to paper at Liverpool before September 1st.

The Bamako native ranked in the 94th percentile for interceptions and made a total of 77 tackles over the course of last season which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to get stuck into challenges and win back possession for his team.

The Blackskill client, who has also registered three assists during his time at Palace, even has the ability to operate at centre-back and slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his usual role, so he could provide the boss with some welcome versatility should any unexpected injuries occur in other roles that need covering.

The Reds may feel that £51m for Doucoure is too much to pay considering that he only has one season under his belt at the required level, but the fact that he can play in the heart of the defence and the centre which are the two positions that need addressing the most, he could prove to be a more useful acquisition than first imagined.