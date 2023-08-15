Highlights Liverpool have missed out on the signings of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

One alternative is Aurelien Tchouameni but the Reds face difficulty convincing Real Madrid to sell.

Jurgen Klopp and co could turn to a £70m Premier League destroyer instead.

Liverpool's summer transfer window started with such promise, but the optimism that followed the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai has faded like the warmth of summer.

Much like the changing of the season, the leaves have fallen from the branches at Anfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all concluding their contracts in June before star No. 6 Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson were sold to Saudi Arabian sides.

Jurgen Klopp has not been backed enough and with the ignominious failure to sign both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo - both of whom have opted to sign for Premier League rivals Chelsea despite the Reds meeting the valuations for the players - desperation is seeping into Merseyside.

There is a tangible possibility that the club will fall into desperation mode with the transfer window's latch open for just over two more weeks, and Klopp must now make a move swiftly to instil confidence back into the club.

Who are Liverpool going to sign?

Liverpool are linked with several players, but perhaps the best option would be to act on interest in Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, who would command a "minimum fee of £70m" to be prised away from Selhurst Park.

Reports from July have confirmed Liverpool's admiration, and given the importance of signing a new defensive midfielder, a move must be made with haste.

How good is Cheick Doucoure?

Despite only playing in the English top-flight for one year, signing for £21m from Ligue 1 team RC Lens, the Malian midfielder has proved his worth as a formidable presence in the Crystal Palace centre and it is no surprise that Liverpool are interested.

Hailed as "the complete holding midfielder" by former boss Patrick Vieira, Doucoure played 34 matches in the Premier League last season, earning an average Sofascore rating of 6.97, completing 84% of his passes, 2.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 1.4 clearances each outing.

It looks like Vieira was right about that 'complete' assessment, and with years of mileage in the tank, he could be crafted into a dependable option for seasons to come on Merseyside.

There will be understandable bitterness and trepidation for the forthcoming months amongst Liverpool supporters, and the news of Chelsea's imminent capture of Lavia and Caicedo was compounded upon The Athletic's David Ornstein's revelation that long-term Reds target Aurelien Tchouameni has no desire to leave Real Madrid following recent rumours.

The France international would be immense under Klopp's stewardship; heralded as a "ball-recovering machine" by journalist Lucas Navarette, he ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for interceptions made per 90, as per FBref.

The 23-year-old also showcased his skills and what Liverpool are missing during Los Blancos' opening LaLiga match of the 2023/24 term, during a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, recording a match rating of 7.3, completing 93% of his passes, winning five of his seven duels, making three tackles and four clearances.

Doucoure is not quite so refined but is a talented midfielder nonetheless and could help Liverpool forget about their failed swoops this summer. That said, it's important to remember that he does not have the same level of control with Crystal Palace that Tchoumeni's imperious outfit has, at no discredit to the Eagles.

The Palace man ranks, however, among the top 5% of midfielders for interceptions per 90 regardless, which strengthens the argument that he too could be the 'ball-winning machine' that Klopp so desperately covets.

Praised as "combative, intelligent and consistent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Doucoure is just what Liverpool need to ensure they have a real chance at gleaning silverware this season, and if his signature is acquired, then the pathos of the summer transfer activity for the Anfield side will fade into distant memory.