Crystal Palace have placed a £50m price tag on Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure's shoulders this summer, contrary to previous reports which quoted a remarkable £70m fee.

Are Liverpool linked with Cheick Doucoure?

The Reds have rarely had a busier summer transfer window when it comes to their midfield situation, with so much happening at the club, both in terms of signings and exits.

The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai signalled an exciting beginning to the window, as the pair joined from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, but James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left when their contracts expired, suddenly weakening the depth at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Meanwhile, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson now both look set to complete shock exits in the near future, with the duo expected to head off to Saudi Arabia sooner rather than later. For that reason, it is clear that Mac Allister and Szoboszlai won't be enough in terms of summer signings, and Doucoure is one of a host of players to have been linked with a move to Anfield.

The 23-year-old was an influential figure for Palace last season, starting 34 of the Eagles' 38 Premier League matches, and they will no doubt be desperate to retain his services and demand big money for him.

What's the latest on Cheick Doucoure to Liverpool?

Reports from BBC reporter Alex Howell this week valued Doucoure at a whopping £70m, but according to Football Insider, Palace's asking price for Doucoure is now £50m this summer, though the south Londoners do still want to fend off interest in arguably one of their most prized assets.

The report states that the transfer market has been "distorted" by some of the business done by Arsenal and Chelsea, not least Declan Rice joining the Gunners from West Ham for huge money, which is why the Eagles midfielder's price tag remains quite high.

There is no question that £50m is a lot of money for a player who still remains fairly unproven at the highest level, only arriving at Selhurst Park a year ago and not yet testing himself at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

The current situation does make Palace's stance understandable, in fairness, as they hold out for as much money as possible, as was the case with West Ham and Rice, among other pieces of business this summer.

If Liverpool are truly desperate to acquire Doucoure's signature in the coming weeks, and see him as a great option to bring in, then should still be willing to stump up the money, though, especially if Fabinho and Henderson leaving generates more funds.

Either way, it is absolutely imperative that Mac Allister and Szoboszlai don't end up being the Reds' only midfield additions in the current transfer window, with at least two more faces required to make up for the loss of Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and more than likely, Fabinho and Henderson, too.

Doucoure has certainly shown that he can be a force in the Premier League, averaging 2.3 tackles per game in the competition last season, not to mention also chipping in with three assists - Roy Hodgson has also labelled him as "very influential" - showing that he is more than just a defence-minded No.6 who doesn't offer much attacking quality.