It has been a tumultuous, demoralising, and fragmented transfer window for Liverpool, compounded by their failure to sign either Romeo Lavia or Moises Caicedo, who both opted to join Chelsea.

However, alongside the impressive duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Jurgen Klopp also secured the services of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for £16.2m to provide some defensive cover in the midfield.

The German coach is not finished in the market and is eyeing another lucrative addition to compensate for the club’s earlier misgivings, with Cheick Doucoure still linked with a move to Anfield.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit is keen to follow Endo’s arrival with the purchase of the Crystal Palace titan.

Last month, this outlet revealed news of the Reds’ interest in Doucoure as they prepared for the unexpected loss of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Since then, Liverpool’s transfer strategy has taken an unconventional route after missing out on other high-profile targets, but Doucoure would be a sensational avenue for redemption.

It is understood that Palace will ask for bids of around £70m before entertaining any possible departure.

Would Cheick Doucoure be a good signing for Liverpool?

The 23-year-old only joined the Eagles last summer in a deal worth £21m but has already established himself as one of the club’s most important and pivotal performers.

Upon his arrival, chairman Steve Parish said: “We are extremely confident that Cheick will adapt seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League and that he will contribute positively to the squad.”

In just one year, Doucoure has emphatically proven the 58-year-old’s brave comments thanks to his wonderful consistency and smooth acclimatisation to English football.

Last season, the 12-cap international featured in 34 top-flight matches, averaging the most tackles (2.3) and interceptions per game (1.6) in the squad, to underline his unwavering contribution to the defensive effort. His high figure for the second metric means he ranks in the top 6% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers.

The £60k-per-week man’s ability to protect and screen the defence, coupled with a ruthless defensive dynamism means that manager Roy Hodgson is a big admirer.

“He has been very influential,” said Hodgson. “He’s one of those players that plays in a position which is a bit of a fulcrum of the attacking midfield play and defending midfield play.

“His positional sense, his ability to read the game, his technical ability, and the fact that he gets around the field so well [makes him influential].”

A player of this strict defensive discipline and nouse could be a crucial asset in allowing the full potential of Szoboszlai to be fulfilled.

In just two games, the Hungarian has already displayed his rich repertoire of skill and technique, despite having to play slightly deeper to compensate for Mac Allister being deployed as the lone pivot.

In yesterday’s clash with Bournemouth, the £60m maestro managed 90 touches, 93% pass accuracy, four accurate long balls, three successful dribbles, and won five ground duels.

It was a fabulously accomplished midfield performance, and if awarded more freedom thanks to Doucoure’s positional sternness, then Szoboszlai can hit startling new heights in Klopp's free-flowing team.