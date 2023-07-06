Liverpool are waiting on discussions over the future of Levi Colwill, with The Evening Standard reporting that the defender won't let emotion get in the way of his decision over a new Chelsea deal in what is a boost for the Reds.

How many games did Levi Colwill play last season?

The 20-year-old has struggled to get regular minutes with his parent club so far over the course of his career, mainly having to make do with loan spells for frequent gametime. In fact, he's actually yet to make his debut for the Blues in the Premier League and instead made his top flight bow for Brighton in 2022/23 during his stint with the Seagulls.

He originally made his league debut with Huddersfield as an 18-year-old in the second tier, featuring 29 times as the Terriers broke into the play-off spots in that league. Yet again, it showcased his ability to compete at the highest level despite his age, playing for one of the better teams in the league despite his youth.

With the Amex Stadium outfit, he thrived and became a key part of their squad as they surged into the European places. He featured on 17 occasions in the league - with 13 starts - and managed two assists as they finished in 6th place. Prior to that campaign, Colwill had never stepped foot in the Premier League before - only the Championship. However, it took little to no time for the defender to adapt to the pace and rigors of the top division in English football.

Are Liverpool signing Levi Colwill?

His showings have now led to plenty of interest in his services this summer. Liverpool are one of the clubs linked with a swoop for the centre-back, with the Reds having already contacted representatives of the player to speak about a potential move.

Now, according to a report from The Evening Standard, the young talent is set to hold talks with his current manager Mauricio Pochettino over his future and whether to agree a new deal at Chelsea. If he opts not to do so, that could then lead to a move this summer.

It also states that the Englishman will not be swayed by his academy connections in west London and will not let an emotional involvement cloud whether he stays at Stamford Bridge or decides to move to a new club, which is obviously good news for suitors such as Liverpool.

Whoever does land Colwill - or if Chelsea keep him - they'll have themselves someone who is seen as a key part of the future of the English game. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that the defender is a "top talent" and highlighted how impressive he had been for Brighton despite his age.

It seems he is already performing to a high standard - thriving at the U21 European Championships as we speak - and yet there is plenty of potential still to come from the player - and that is why a Liverpool deal for the Englishman would be a real coup if they could pull it off this summer window.