Liverpool's record-breaking pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could still have a late twist, according to an update from journalist Jacob Steinberg.

Are Liverpool signing Moises Caicedo?

The Reds' summer transfer business has stalled a little of late, with no new signings coming in since Dominik Szoboszlai arrived from RB Leipzig at the beginning of July. There has been real concern about the lack of a No.6 coming in, especially with both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson surprisingly departing for Saudi Arabia recently.

While Romeo Lavia has been the player constantly linked with coming in in recent weeks, having caught the eye greatly for Southampton last season, a major update happened on Thursday night, with Caicedo suddenly emerging as Liverpool's biggest target.

Now, it is being reported that a £110m fee has been agreed with Brighton for the signing of the Ecuadorian, in what would not only be the Reds' most expensive signing of all time, but also the biggest in the history of English football.

While it does look as though Caicedo is highly likely to complete a switch to Anfield in the very near future, a worrying rumour has now emerged regarding the situation - one that suggests there could yet be another bit of drama in the saga.

Will Chelsea bid for Moises Caicedo?

Writing on Twitter, the Guardian's Steinberg claimed that there is still a chance for Chelsea to come in and gazump Liverpool's enormous bid for Caicedo with an even more drastic approach:

"Chelsea are still trying to beat Liverpool to Moisés Caicedo and are prepared to bid more than £110m."

Jurgen Klopp has also confirmed the deal is far from done despite agreeing a fee, revealing the player has not yet agreed personal terms.

To miss out on Caicedo after everything that has happened over the past 24 hours or so would be an enormous blow for Liverpool, and it remains to seen if Chelsea will go even higher than them.

It certainly wouldn't be a change for the norm when it comes to the Blues, given their free-spending style, but this would be a surprise even by their standards, considering the amount of money being discussed. The hope is that the move will be confirmed sooner rather than later, easing the worries of the fans, in what could be one of the most significant signings Liveprool have made in years.

Caicedo is already a wonderful footballer who was excellent alongside Alexis Mac Allister for Brighton last season, and he couldn't be more perfect to slot into Fabinho's former role, combining industry and quality, having enjoyed an 88.8% pass completion rate in the Premier League last season.

At 22, he is three years older than Lavia, meaning he would immediately be seen as a key man, and while the Saints teenager could have a massive future in the game, bringing in the Seagulls hero over him represents a sizeable upgrade currently.

The boost that this will give everyone associated with Liverpool cannot be overstated, and it could give Jurgen Klopp and his players an extra spring in their step as they prepare to visit Chelsea for their opening 2023/24 game on Sunday afternoon.