Highlights Liverpool fans and players will feel hard done by after a controversial decision not to award a penalty for a clear handball by Chelsea's Jackson.

VAR justified the decision by citing Jackson's proximity to the ball and his tucked-in arms, but the lack of consistency in decision-making is frustrating fans.

The game also highlighted new guidelines for dissent and time-wasting, with players being booked for waving imaginary yellow cards and more added time being given.

Anthony Taylor and his team have come under fire after failing to award a penalty to Liverpool in their clash with Chelsea following what appeared to be a handball by Blues striker Nicolas Jackson.

What's the latest on Liverpool and VAR?

The opening weekend supplied plenty of drama in the Premier League, including at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 13 August where Chelsea hosted Liverpool.

The game finished 1-1 after Luis Diaz's 18th-minute strike was cancelled out by new Chelsea signing Axel Disasi before half-time. Both sides had also seen first-half goals chalked off for tight offsides, Mohamed Salah for the Reds and Ben Chilwell for the Blues.

The Blues were the better side over the course of the 90 minutes, although neither team created a wealth of opportunities in the second half. However, Mauricio Pochettino has to settle for a point in his first competitive game in charge of his new side.

However, things could have been very different had Liverpool been awarded a penalty in the second half as a result of a handball from another new Chelsea signing Jackson.

Dominik Szoboszlai's corner from the left-hand side was flicked towards goal by Diaz at the near post, only to hit Jackson's hand in a raised position. While the distance between Diaz and Jackson was short, the forward's arm was not in a natural position, despite being close to his body.

Diaz's header looked as if it could have been heading into the far corner, with Robert Sanchez sprawling towards his left-hand side in preparation.

It proved a controversial decision, and one that Liverpool players and fans will feel hard done by.

Should Liverpool have been awarded a penalty against Chelsea?

According to VAR (via Sky Sports), a penalty was not awarded due to "the proximity [of Jackson] from the flick-on" and because "his arms and elbows are tucked into his body".

Speaking at the end of the game, Roy Keane admitted Jackson was "a lucky boy", despite believing it would have been harsh to give a penalty against the forward.

However, Daniel Sturridge added: "I'd have been fuming, not gonna lie. If I'm flicking that in, that's going bottom bin that is. I'm wheeling away in jubilation maybe. He's gonna hit the target, so as a player, when you make that connection in the box...it's an unnatural, natural position. It is close to him, but in a way it's a 50/50 decision, and it's gone Chelsea's way."

Lewis Dunk conceded a penalty in Brighton & Hove Albion's 4-1 win over newly-promoted Luton Town the day before for what appeared an incredibly harsh handball, with the centre-back not even facing the ball as he dives to block a cross.

Considering that decision was given and the Jackson decision wasn't, it's clear to see why supporters are already annoyed at a lack of consistency in decision-making by Premier League referees.

Chelsea's clash with Liverpool also showcased some of the Premier League's new guidlines when it comes to dissent, with both Jackson and Alexis Mac Allister being booked for waving an imaginary yellow card after being fouled, while the game also saw a greater amount of added time in both halves to make up for time-wasting.