Whilst Arne Slot's reign has got off to a fine start, concerns over Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future has reportedly seen the Reds turn towards one of the most exciting wingers in European football.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have barely skipped a beat under their new manager, but that's not to say it was an easy summer in the build-up to Slot's first campaign in charge. Those at Anfield left their business late and failed to sign a defensive midfielder for the second consecutive summer after Martin Zubimendi reportedly turned down the chance to complete a move in favour of staying loyal to boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Whilst Ryan Gravenberch has since emerged to take that role with both hands and arguably make a claim to be Liverpool's player of the season so far, other problems are beginning to mount on Merseyside. As things stand, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Despite all three players' contracts coming to an end and none of the trio suggesting that they would like to leave, fresh offers are yet to be confirmed, as Salah revealed when speaking about his situation after the Reds beat Manchester United earlier this season.

However, in the event of the Egyptian's exit, it seems as though those at Anfield have a plan in place. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool chiefs are now determined to sign Nico Williams if Salah does leave next summer.

The Athletic Bilbao winger, who has also reportedly attracted the attention of Manchester United and Barcelona, is one of the best wingers in European football, as highlighted by his recent role in Span's Euro 2024 triumph.

"Superb" Williams one of few who could replace Salah

Replacing Salah is a near-impossible job, that much is clear. The Anfield legend may even go down as the greatest winger that the Premier League has ever seen, having picked up three Golden Boots and won everything there is to win in English football during his time at Liverpool. So when he does leave, be that next summer or in years to come, Liverpool have the toughest of tasks on their hands. But that's when Williams could come in.

A player yet to reach his peak, the £167,000-a-week star is already proving himself on the biggest stage, having scored the opening goal against England as Spain set course for Euro 2024 victory a few months ago. Praised for his "superb" performance against Barcelona earlier this year by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Willams is arguably one of the few who are talented enough to fill Liverpool's eventual Salah void.

After scoring eight goals and recording a staggering 19 assists last season, it is clear that Williams is destined for the top, which could yet feature a move to Anfield to replace Salah.