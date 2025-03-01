Liverpool are in pole position to claim the Premier League title under Arne Slot, so there is no surprise that plenty of names are being mentioned in connection with a move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool roadmap summer transfer strategy and contract renewals

Evaluating the current picture, there is very little for Liverpool fans to feel displeased about as their side edge closer to lifting a first Premier League trophy since 2020.

Arsenal's lack of a striker has led to successive top-flight matches without a goal to their name, leaving the Gunners 13 points adrift of their title rivals with 11 fixtures left to play.

Arne Slot will be the first to say that plenty of work is left to be done before any partying can begin, but excitement is widespread among Liverpool fans ahead of what promises to be an exciting summer window.

Per recent reports, scouts are set to watch Reds target Jorrel Hato in action for Ajax as the Dutchman casts the net for defensive reinforcements. Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen is another on his radar, with young players that carry long-term value set to form part of the brief for potential arrivals on Merseyside.

Of course, renewing Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah's contracts will form the main talking point between now and the end of the season, though it remains to be seen whether any of the trio mentioned remain as talks continue.

Liverpool contracts expiring in 2025 Virgil Van Dijk No option Mohamed Salah No option Trent Alexander-Arnold No option Vitezslav Jaros No option

Van Dijk is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at Liverpool and may be confirmed soon. However, he is just one part of a three-piece puzzle that Slot will have to solve in a short period of time.

Regardless of internal events, the former Feyenoord boss looks to be building for the future with his side now said to be pursuing a supremely talented youngster.

Liverpool want to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara

According to TBR, Liverpool are in the hunt to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara despite competition from a host of clubs around Europe for the Senegal international.

Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth have all watched the 21-year-old in action this term, while Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Saudi Pro League clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation.