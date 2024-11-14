Looking to add the finishing touches to their midfield, Liverpool chiefs are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a player who's been likened to Luka Modric ahead of Real Madrid and a whole host of Europe's elite clubs in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

Top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League and in a ruthless mood as of late, Liverpool have shocked the rest of European football by seamlessly adjusting to life without Jurgen Klopp and taking steps towards instant success under Arne Slot. Nottingham Forest and Nottingham Forest only have prevented the Slot machine from hitting jackpot, even following games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Now, transfer rumours suggest that the only way is up for the Dutchman's side potentially set for further additions in 2025. The in-form Omar Marmoush has been among the names consistently mentioned. No player in Europe's top five leagues has managed more goal involvements than the Eintracht Frankfurt star who could be destined to become the heir to Mohamed Salah's Liverpool throne.

Meanwhile, the Reds have also set their sights on improving their midfield once again. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool chiefs are now plotting to sign Martin Baturina, who has been likened to Luka Modric and has attracted the interest of Real Madrid and the majority of Europe's elite.

Having sent their scouts to Croatia to watch the 21-year-old Dinamo Zagreb midfielder in action, Liverpool could make their move for both Baturina and also reportedly his talented teammate Petar Sucic, who has also attracted plenty of interest from across Europe.

An attacking midfielder, Baturina would offer Slot yet another option to compete with the likes of Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and the returning Harvey Elliott - handing the Liverpool boss quite the strength in depth.

"Maestro" Baturina is a man in demand

If Liverpool were to beat Real Madrid to the next Modric alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City on top of other European clubs then it would represent an impressive piece of business. The 21-year-old has earned plenty of admirers in Croatia, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who dubbed Baturina a "maestro" earlier this season.

Taking his tally up to nine goal involvements in 17 games since that praise, it's no surprise that Baturina has become a wanted man. The fact that Slot's system accommodates an attacking midfielder could leave Liverpool in a strong position to land such a player, given how much he would match their current system. Whether the Reds make their move remains to be seen, however.