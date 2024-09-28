Following their excellent start under Arne Slot on the pitch, Liverpool are now reportedly racing to trigger the release clause of a South American talent ahead of the likes of Real Madrid.

Liverpool transfer news

Despite a quiet transfer window, the Liverpool side that Slot inherited from Anfield legend Jurgen Klopp has so far more than proven its worth, with the likes of Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch stepping up under the Dutchman. With just one defeat in all competitions, which came in shock fashion against Nottingham Forest, the Reds, as things stand, have seamlessly transitioned into life under their new manager.

Their 5-1 mauling of West Ham United to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup was simply the latest example of Liverpool's ruthless mood under Slot, even with a slightly changed side. It's the type of clinical nature that they'll now want to rediscover in the transfer market to boost the Dutchman's side even further when 2025 arrives.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool chiefs are now racing to trigger Kevin Zenon's release clause ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, with the clause thought to be relatively low.

The Boca Juniors star, who primarily plays on the left side of midfield, has entered the radar of several top clubs in a race that is only likely to heat up as time goes by, but that should not discourage the Reds in the pursuit of his signature.

Just 23 years old, Zenon is far from the finished product and is instead the type of player who would be signed based on the potential player that he could become. Given that Liverpool are already blessed with world-class options down their left-hand side, it is the kind of development that they could accommodate at Anfield.

Liverpool don't urgently need "magic" Zenon

With Cody Gakpo and Diaz both going stride for stride so far this season, one position that Slot does not need to see strengthened is the left-hand side of his frontline. Both wingers are going toe to toe each week, with the battle between the two quickly becoming an intriguing one to watch at Anfield, as both hand Slot a positive selection headache.

Two players who are the finished product, Zenon is unlikely to get the game time that he needs at Anfield. With just four goals and seven assists in all competitions for Boca Juniors this season (which started in January), the Argentine's output does not match that of Gakpo and Diaz, which would instantly leave him lagging behind in the pecking order without an improvement.

That said, at 23 years old, it will be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to invest in Zenon's potential rather than the unfinished product he currently is. Dubbed "magic" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Zenon could discover his peak through a 2025 switch to Anfield.

With so many interested parties in his signature, Zenon remains one to watch this season.