The impending rebuild at Liverpool is shaping up to be an extremely compelling and captivating process.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for a stunningly modest fee of around £35m and Jurgen Klopp is already planning his next method of attack.

The 2020 Premier League winners have endured a tricky season, that has seen them finish outside the top four for the first time since 2016.

One name that has been mentioned to get the club back to where it belongs is Federico Chiesa.

What’s the latest on Federico Chiesa to Liverpool?

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), Liverpool and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

The report details that the Italian “doesn’t feel at the centre of the project” in Turin and is considering a departure.

To fuel speculation, Gazzetta have revealed that the Bianconeri have already planned for his exit, meeting the agents of Nicolo Zaniolo and Wilfried Gnonto.

This outlet has also said that it will take offers of around €40m (£34m) for a potential transfer.

Who can Chiesa emulate at Liverpool?

Since signing for the Old Lady in 2020, the ex-Fiorentina man has been one of the club’s most influential and productive players.

Internationally, he also demonstrated his extraordinary talent as the winger appeared in every game of the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 campaign.

During this run, the attacker scored twice and showcased his formidable pace, trickery, and dynamism to the whole continent.

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon heaped praise on his compatriot and his meteoric rise to prominence, saying: “When he arrived at Juve I didn’t think he was so good. I am honest. In the European Championship, he was unbelievable, in the final match with England, it was impossible to stop him.

“If you do those things at such a high level, then it means that you are really special.”

The 40-cap international has recorded 42 goal contributions in 94 Juventus games, and he can be Klopp’s answer to Raheem Sterling.

The Englishman left Anfield in the summer of 2015 for Manchester City, so his path never crossed in Liverpool with the trophy-addicted German.

However, before Klopp’s arrival in England, the frighteningly young forward was an integral part of the Merseyside outfit.

In 129 appearances, he notched 48 goal involvements, and his rapid, intricate, and direct profile is a style that Chiesa possesses in abundance, with the pair both typically operating off the flank.

The speed and innovation of their dribbling are why they are such devastating assets on the wing, with that shown by the fact that the Italian whiz has averaged 4.53 progressive carries and 2.26 successful take-ons per 90 across the last 365 days, while Sterling has enjoyed a relatively similar record after averaging 3.71 and 1.54 for those same two metrics, respectively.

For Liverpool to get back into the top four, the signing of Chiesa would be an excellent way to follow Mac Allister, while helping to bring a Sterling-esque talent back to Anfield.