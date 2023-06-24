A new era is on the horizon for Liverpool as they aim to get back to the frighteningly high standards they used to keep under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds disappointingly finished outside of the top four of the Premier League for the first time since 2016, and this is set to be a transformative window in which they rebuild the squad.

The club have already sealed the signing of Brighton’s imperious Alexis Mac Allister for a modest fee of £35m and have seemingly turned their attention to Federico Chiesa.

What’s the latest on Federico Chiesa to Liverpool?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Merseyside outfit are believed to be leading the race for the 25-year-old.

Klopp has been described as a “great sponsor” of the transfer and “big manoeuvres have already begun” with the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani. However, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich remain in the race.

The 2019 Champions League winners are “willing to guarantee” Chiesa wages that Juventus cannot afford, as this was a stumbling block when he was discussing a new contract with the Turin club.

The report crucially details that Liverpool could bid as early as next week for the Italian with an offer of around €45m (£39m).

How would Federico Chiesa fit in at Liverpool?

The former Fiorentina gem has dazzled for club and country in the last few seasons, with the Italian playing a starring role for Juventus and the Azzurri in recent years.

The winger played every game of his nation’s Euro 2020 triumph and recently scored in the 3-2 Nations League win over the Netherlands.

His progress in Italy had been halted by a long-term injury that saw him make just six Serie A starts this past season. Nevertheless, throughout his time in northern Italy, he has displayed impressive numbers, with 42 goal involvements in 94 outings.

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has applauded Chiesa’s talent and said: “When he arrived at Juve I didn’t think he was so good. I am honest. In the European Championship, he was unbelievable.

“If you do those things at such a high level, then it means that you are really special.”

From a Liverpool perspective, the 41-cap international could form a dominant partnership with Andrew Robertson on the left-hand side.

The Scotsman absolutely thrives off getting forward and is currently the defender with the most assists (57) in top-flight history.

The full-back ranks within the top 13% for progressive passes and shot-creating actions per 90.

Given Chiesa’s extraordinary mastery and Robertson's elite offensive capabilities, Liverpool could be on their way back to the top by forming a partnership between the two.