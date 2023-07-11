Liverpool are set to open contract discussions with Trent Alexander-Arnold once they are finished with their transfer business according to Fabrizio Romano.

How long is Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract?

The England international's contract runs until the summer of 2025, which is the same summer that Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Kostas Tsimikas all see their contracts expire, meaning Liverpool have a lot of new deals to make decisions on soon.

In the case of the 24-year-old, the club will be desperate to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future, especially after seeing his performances in the inverted role he found himself in during the run-in last season.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the most integral parts in Liverpool's recent successes, making 273 appearances for the club and winning almost every single trophy available whilst recording 16 goals and 72 assists.

Liverpool's number 66 is currently on £180k per week after signing a four-year deal in the summer of 2021, and it is assumed that should the club and player agree on a new deal, he would end up on a weekly wage similar to what Van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara receive at around £210k per week.

According to Romano, who was speaking on the Born And Red YouTube channel, any discussions about the new deal between the club and player might have to wait until the Reds have completed all their business in the market.

“I am sure Liverpool will have conversations with him, it is something they have already discussed internally but now they are busy in the market. But for sure this is one of the things that Liverpool want to do, they will have conversations about that. Also the player is doing his best for Liverpool's future.”

What position will Trent Alexander-Arnold play next season?

Jurgen Klopp has an interesting dilemma on his hands regarding the position that the 24-year-old plays in next season.

Liverpool ended the season in fine form, unbeaten in their final 10 matches with seven wins and three draws. The real star of the show was Alexander-Arnold who managed eight goal contributions in the final 10 games of the season in his new inverted role.

His form continued for England, with a goal, an assist and a Man of the Match award in the team's two most recent qualifiers, leading Dean Saunders to proclaim the Liverpool player as the best English midfielder in England right now: “I think that Trent is the best English midfield player in England. I think he’s better than all of them. If you play him in midfield he can do everything that Declan Rice does, but also he can hit passes that Thiago [Alcantara] hits and sees it."

Liverpool have made two signings this window and the profiles of both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai suggest that Klopp is leaning towards making the switch to the 3-2-2-3 system a more permanent one. That will only be good news for Alexander-Arnold who will be hoping to showcase his skillset in the more advanced role next season, especially with the new-look midfield that could potentially surround him should the Reds complete a deal for target Romeo Lavia.

One thing is for sure though, Liverpool will want to tie down their home-grown star to a new deal so the new-look midfield can play together for years to come.