Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update in the Moises Caicedo saga involving Liverpool.

The Ecuadorian looks set to leave Brighton this summer

What is the latest Moises Caicedo transfer news?

The Caicedo saga took a shock turn on Thursday.

All window long, Chelsea have seemingly been leading the race for the midfielder, having seen multiple bids rejected throughout the window, with the most recent offer of £80m being rejected instantly by the south coast side, who are keen to keep one of their stars ahead of their first season in European football. Caicedo has informed the club of his desire to depart this summer, and has even missed training sessions in an attempt to force Brighton's hand, however the club have stood firm.

Liverpool have now made their move to try and bring the player to Anfield, however there are conflicting reports regarding the saga. According to Matt Law, the Merseyside club have submitted a bigger bid for Caicedo than the Blues have managed all window, presumably in response to the London sides £48m bid for Romeo Lavia, who has been the subject of Liverpool's transfer saga. On the other hand, Paul Joyce reports that Liverpool have not bid Caicedo, but instead have just made contact with the South Coast club for information on the situation as part of their "due diligence" in the transfer market, despite the Merseyside club believing that he will still join Chelsea.

German giants Bayern Munich have also reportedly joined the race for the player, who is valued at £100m. However, with the club still pursuing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, it is hard to see the side managing two big money deals this window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Liverpool have made contact and are preparing a verbal bid for the midfielder, with Brighton just wanting to sell to the highest bidder.

"In the morning, Liverpool made contact with Brighton, preparing an approach and a verbal bid for Moises Caicedo, so it’s true that Liverpool contacted Brighton and they wanted to enter into the race for Moises Caicedo. That’s the reality, trying to enter at the final stages because as I told you yesterday, Chelsea feel close to signing Caicedo but they still don’t have full agreement with Brighton. So, Liverpool wanted to enter and there was a call from Bayern, who wanted to be informed on the situation.

"On the player's side, the feeling from all the clubs is that Chelsea remain ahead in this story, we know that Chelsea have been working on this for a long time, but of course now for Brighton they are entering into a crucial moment, they have to make a decision, and Brighton’s intention is to sell the player to the biggest opportunity on the financial point of view, so the biggest bid is the one they want to accept, so let’s see what happens."

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Liverpool?

Moises Caicedo would be the final piece of Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild.

So far this summer, the Reds have sold both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively, whilst letting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James MIlner all leave on free transfers. The side have moved to replace them, bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai from German club RB Leipzig by activating his £60m release clause, as well as adding Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for his release clause of £35m. However, the side still lacks a real defensive stalwart to partner Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pivot, and that is where the Ecuadorian shines.

The 21-year-old recorded an average match rating of 7.08 last season according to Sofascore, whilst also winning 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per 90. The midfielder is also an impressive player in build up, completing 89% of his passes and averaging 1.2 key passes per match. The idea of linking back up with former teammate Mac Allister is also an exciting prospect, with journalist Julien Laurens stating:

"The Mac Allister - Caicedo partnership is just so so good. They are exactly what Liverpool need so badly."

It will be a tough deal to pull off, but it could be the final piece of the puzzle for Liverpool in terms of rebuilding their midfield.