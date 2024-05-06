Liverpool put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon but the emphatic performance came too late for the Premier League title.

The recent slump that has seen Crystal Palace and Everton defeat Liverpool has handed Arsenal and Manchester City a foothold in the title race that now appears insurmountable, with both of the Reds' rivals requiring just one win from their remaining fixtures to end Liverpool's paltry hopes.

Still, the free-flowing display against Spurs highlighted the quality of this Liverpool side and then some, with out-of-sorts Spurs brushed aside after a brilliant hour that had seen Liverpool take a four-goal lead.

Naturally, it's never straightforward and defensive frailties were exposed when Richarlison and Heung-min Son halved the deficit in the closing stage, but it was too little too late and a top-three finish in Jurgen Klopp's final season is now confirmed.

But Klopp's legacy will live on, with so many talented players on the Anfield books. Incoming manager Arne Slot will have a mammoth task in succeeding Klopp this summer but with rising stars like Harvey Elliott in the squad, Liverpool are surely set for a lasting position of promise.

Harvey Elliott's performance vs Spurs

Last season, Elliott completed 46 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool and proved himself a high-quality youngster, impressing despite his side's woes and being hailed for his "special" quality by Klopp.

This year, after sweeping changes to the midfield, he's played more of a bit-part role in the Premier League despite featuring prominently in cup competitions, but with displays such as the one against Tottenham, Slot is going to find it hard to offer the 21-year-old anything less than a starring role.

Harvey Elliott: Stats vs Tottenham Stat # Minutes played 83' Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches 68 Accurate passes 47/53 (89%) Shots on target 4 Key passes 5 Dribble attempts 1/1 Duels won 3/4 Tackles 1 Stats via Sofascore

It was the definition of an all-encompassing creative display. Elliott was a constant source of supply for his teammates while also demonstrating an improvement in his defensive game, winning three of his four duels. Moreover, his 89% pass success rate bespeaks his technical poise and composure.

That's without even mentioning the stunning strike. Salah collects, head raised, goal in sight. Will he shoot? Probably. No. He's sent it to Elliott, the young gun collecting with coolness and surging across the edge of the box, skipping over Rodrigo Bentancur's lunging challenge with balletic grace. He's ready. Anfield's ready.

The curling strike from range sent Liverpool into rapture and confirmed Elliott's masterful performance at a time of great need. Teammates stared on in awe; Ange Postecoglou looked away and shook his head. When it rains, it pours.

As per FBref, the diminutive ace ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 18% for blocks per 90.

He's shaping into a rounded player with a range of ways to inflict damage on his adversaries. Elliott will play a prominent part in the new era at Anfield.

He's not the only one to have not been an unwavering presence in the starting line-up in the Premier League however, with Cody Gakpo firing his way into form recently.

Cody Gakpo's performance vs Spurs

Gakpo, like Elliott, has been in and out of the starting line-up since completing an initial £37m transfer to Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, after enjoying a breakthrough performance at the 2022 World Cup with Netherlands.

Be that as it may, the 24-year-old has scored 15 goals and added six assists in all competitions this season, despite starting only 29 of his 51 appearances.

Against Tottenham, he hit a goal and an assist apiece at centre-forward, nodding home Elliott's whipped delivery to make it 3-0 after curling his own cross over Lilywhites defenders to hand Mohamed Salah a much-needed goal after 16 minutes, opening the scoring.

He's not perfect, but the dynamic Gakpo has provided Liverpool with a steady goal threat this season despite his positionally nomaic role within Klopp's squad.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle was delighted with the £120k-per-week forward's performance and handed him an 8/10 match rating, writing: 'Excellent both in terms of leading the line and bringing others into play, strong on the ball and provided inviting assist for opener, leading to the reward of heading in the third.'

As per Sofascore, Gakpo complemented his goal contributions with 44 touches, hitting the target twice, creating two key passes for his teammates, succeeding with one of two attempted dribbles, winning five of eight duels and chipping in with a tackle.

His interchanging movements with Luis Diaz were especially eye-catching, ensuring that the Tottenham backline was left questioning their hosts' plan of action, keeping many attacking dimensions open, accessible.

With Darwin Nunez benched for the third time in four Premier League matches following poor form, Gakpo has an excellent opportunity to impress his compatriot Slot when he takes to the dugout next season.

How Cody Gakpo could fit in under Slot

Gakpo might just be taking this chance, having been one of Liverpool's most consistent and most influential performers over this recent drab run of results.

Perhaps a victim of his own versatility, the 6 foot 1 star has played four different positions over seven times each throughout the 2023/24 season and while he has been criticised, there are many facets to this sharp skill set that make him perfect for Slot's system.

As per FBref, Gakpo ranks among the top 19% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 15% for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 2% for tackles per 90.

There are few centre-forwards capable of maintaining an impressive rate of scoring who offer such a diversified style of play, and Slot, who plays high-tempo, free-flowing attacking football, will need such a star.

Whether Liverpool decide to move for a new striker at this stage remains to be seen, but Gakpo has all the quality to succeed for years to come on Merseyside, and he might just win Slot over and play a prominent role over the coming campaigns.