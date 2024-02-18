Last month, Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury to produce a masterclass from midfield at St. James' Park, sinking Newcastle United in a fleeting but phenomenal performance.

This weekend, Mohamed Salah decided that he wanted the limelight, coming off the bench for Liverpool against Brentford to place a deft assist and send the hapless Nathan Collins into a haze of confusion as he weaved his way into space and trickled a shot into the goal.

The Egyptian King is back, and while a spate of injuries is threatening to hinder a thrilling campaign, the significance of the 31-year-old's return from injury cannot be understated.

Of course, it came at a price as the oh-so-impressive Diogo Jota picked up a knee injury in the first half.

Only time will tell if fears will be quelled, but Jurgen Klopp was not exactly optimistic in his grim-faced assessment after the 4-1 victory.

The latest on Diogo Jota's injury

Salah's successful return will have no doubt galvanised a squad seeking success across multiple fronts, but Jota has posted six goals and four assists since the new year and an extended period on the sidelines could be detrimental for the Reds as they chase down silverware.

Speaking about the player post-game, Klopp commented: "Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there."

The Portugal international has been sensational and while his clinical output surpasses most in the Premier League, he has been hailed as a “pressing monster” by assistant coach Pep Lijnders and charges the fluency in the Reds' attack.

He ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 9% for aerial battles won per 90, as per FBref, so Liverpool do need a tried-and-tested goalscorer to take his place.

Salah might appear to be that man, and while the £350k-per-week ace is one of the game's most deadly offensive outlets, he will not quite replicate Jota's dynamism and fluidity across the frontline, instead dominating from the right flank as usual.

So, who could replace such a player? Well, while there are some promising youth prospects pressing for increased responsibility among the seniors, it's unlikely Klopp to hand any a starring role with so much on the line, but Jota's injury does mark a great opportunity for Cody Gakpo to take his nice performances this term and ascend to the next level.

Jota's perfect replacement at Liverpool

Gakpo capitalised on a catalogue of errors in the late phase of play at the Gtech Community Stadium to shift into space and fire into Mark Flekken's net, taking his tally to ten goals in all competitions this term.

The Netherlands star has been a good option for Klopp's side since completing a £35m transfer from PSV Eindhoven over one year ago, but he is used sporadically and has been downgraded on occasion for some ineffective showings.

Still, hailed for his "special skill set" by Lijnders, Gakpo's positional fluidity and awareness make for a great Jota alternative, with his first-rate finishing ability only furthering the case, having scored four goals from only ten starts in the top-flight, averaging 1.3 shots per fixture.

Gakpo has often been a victim of his own versatility this season and has found consistency hard to come by with the overall level of his displays, having completed five-plus appearances across four different roles.

Evidently, this is going to create a wave-like level of performance, finding himself requiring a shift in focus and understanding to properly slot into the tactical duty handed to him by Klopp.

To underline this point, Gakpo ranks among the top 16% of forwards for assists, pass completion and progressive carries, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 20% for successful take-ons, the top 1% for tackles and the top 13% for interceptions per 90.

Cody Gakpo: Similar Forwards # Player Club 1. Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 2. Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 3. Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers 4. Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 5. Rodrygo Real Madrid Source: FBref

Gakpo is an excellent finisher and this is why his return is so impressive this year despite not often finding a result role from the outset, but his ball-playing skills and defensive application are what complete his skill set, making him such a singular tool for Klopp to wield.

He differs from Jota, sure, but no other player in Liverpool's squad can emulate the Portuguese sensation's style to the same degree as Gakpo, with legendary Dutch forward Robin van Persie agreeing with his claim.

The Premier League icon said of his compatriot: "He is not really an out-and-out striker. He can play as a No.10, he can play on the wing, or as a false striker, he can play in those four positions in front. He has a good physique, he is strong, fast, he can dribble. He is an all-round player."

The Liverpool gem is still only 24 and has plenty of room left for growth - while nothing is certain in football, it would not be ill-judged to muse that his brightest days have yet to arrive.

Cody Gakpo: Biggest Strengths # Finishing # Passing # Dribbling # Defensive contribution Source: WhoScored

Considering the impact on Jota's knee, it's unlikely that he has done significant anterior cruciate ligament damage, but there's rightly cause for concern and a spell on the sidelines is likely forthcoming.

Liverpool have some delicious options across the frontline and while the world-class Salah is back, now is the chance for Gakpo to prove himself as an invaluable member of the squad.

This might sound like he's underperforming at present, but that is hardly the case. Gakpo has been a fine forward under Klopps' stewardship but there is simply more talent to eke out and he must now unleash the full scope of his powers on the pitch.