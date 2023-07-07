After a disappointing campaign which meant that Liverpool finished outside the top four for the first time since 2016, Jurgen Klopp is entering a new era at Anfield where much of the squad that conquered Europe and won the Premier League is being replaced.

The Merseyside outfit’s downturn in form last term was largely attributed to their underperforming midfield, which many felt was in desperate need of a rebuild. So far in this transformative window, the club has expertly addressed this issue, with the acquisitions of the intelligent Alexis Mac Allister and the scintillating Dominik Szoboszlai. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia has been heavily linked with a move to join Anfield, in what would complete a dreamy triumvirate of new additions.

However, Liverpool’s defence was also an area that drastically declined last year and is yet to undergo any change. Domestically, the six-time European winners conceded the most goals in a season (47) for seven years, and their displays were often littered with individual errors and a lack of cohesion.

The England U21s are currently in action European Championship and have executed a flawless run that will see them play Spain in the final. One of the brightest performers in this run and someone who has enjoyed a special and meteoric rise to international stardom is Levi Colwill. The impressive youngster would be another glittering signing within their defensive upheaval.

Can Liverpool sign Levi Colwill?

The Chelsea man is currently away on international duty with Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot left a comment on his Instagram post which read “Let’s have a chat.”

This has followed rampant speculation that has linked Colwill with a move to the north-west as the prodigy is waiting to converse with Mauricio Pochettino to find out his role in the manager’s plans before committing his long-term future to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton are weighing up a £40m bid as the Blues remain desperate to keep him within their ranks.

Who can Levi Colwill replace at Liverpool?

The 20-year-old is suddenly rated as one of the country’s most promising and exciting talents, thanks to his performances for Brighton and England.

The centre-back has featured in four of the five games at the tournament as Lee Carsely’s team is yet to concede and has coasted into the final.

Colwill has been an imperative component within this superiority as he’s not made any errors leading to a shot, averaged 93% pass accuracy, 3.8 clearances per game, and won 77% of his aerial duels, as per Sofascore.

He generated eye-opening acclaim from Roberto Di Zerbi after completing 12 accurate long balls in a 3-0 win over Arsenal, who said: “I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years because it’s difficult to find another left centre-back with his qualities.

“He’s a good guy, he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic.”

Colwill could be the perfect replacement for Joel Matip. The Cameroonian only made 21 appearances last season, compared to 43 in the 2021/22 season, as his average Premier League rating decreased from a monstrous 7.36 to 6.50.

Nevertheless, Matip still retains a ruthless competence to orchestrate attacks from the back as he and Colwill both rank within the best 10% in Europe’s top five leagues among their positional peers for passes attempted, progressive passes, and progressive carries per 90. Therefore, the former Seagulls loanee is more than capable of replacing his elder in that respect.

The 6 foot 5 man is now 31-years-old and his contract expires in 2024, so it could mark a suitable time to find a younger and more dynamic alternative.