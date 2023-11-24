The bleakness of the 2022/23 campaign has been wiped away after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp enforced a summer of change, sending the struggling midfield packing and welcoming several exciting new additions.

Having finished fifth in the Premier League last year, the Reds are now on track to contest for this edition's title, with a classic 'first vs second' clash against Manchester City now looming.

Despite earmarking him as a top target in the summer, Liverpool appear to have loosened their interest in touted Brazilian midfielder Andre ahead of the January transfer window, with improving the defence to take precedence.

Last year's struggles were a by-product of a certain indolence in the market over the past seasons, with a lack of investment - despite illustrious success - creating a sense of stagnation.

Enter Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo - the midfield moves have restored the engine room and an exciting new course has been charted, but more is needed, that is clear.

The backline will be the next area to receive attention, and rightly so; despite the imperiousness of Virgil van Dijk and the resurgence of stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, a big-money acquisition might be looming.

Liverpool transfer news - Goncalo Inacio

As per a report from TEAMtalk earlier this week, Liverpool have rekindled their interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio ahead of the winter transfer market, with the Portuguese considered one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

It's understood that Liverpool desired a first-class central defender in the summer but were unable to secure a satisfactory target with such desperation surrounding the restoration of the midfield, with the need for signings accelerated following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's sales.

Klopp's transfer team have scouted Inacio for two years and are believed to observe him in action regularly, and could make their move in the coming months.

While Sporting would not want to lose their star centre-half, Inacio's €60m (£52m) release clause would be the only major obstacle in the Anfield side's path, so it's now up to whether they are willing to cough up the funds.

Goncalo Inacio's style of play

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has declared Inacio to be a "sensation", and it's clear to see why so many observers have been left waxing lyrical over the player's skill set.

Still only 22 years old, Inacio has completed 139 appearances since rising through his homeland outfit's youth ranks, posting 11 goals and eight assists and winning one league title and two Taça da Liga trophies.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for assists, the top 9% for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 2% for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90.

He's the archetypal modern centre-back, boasting remarkable distribution, intellect and progression on the pitch; given the nature of Klopp's system, fast and ferocious, always seeking swift manoeuvres through the thirds, the reasons behind the interest in Inacio are clear.

He's also left-footed, making him the perfect choice for the Merseyside club as they look to fortify their backline with a signing(s) that will aid their lofty ambitions for years to come.

BBC Sport analyst Raj Chohan is among those to view a move to Liverpool as perfect for the rising star, claiming that Inacio's skills are custom-made for Klopp's side.

Goncalo Inacio: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Concentration *Sourced via WhoScored

Chohan said: "Gonçalo Inácio is the perfect counter-weight to Konaté. Inacio-VVD-Konaté: Build-up conductor. Leader/aerial dominator/switches of play. Immense recovery speed & coverage of space."

Completing a swoop could be pivotal for the squad going forward - especially with the veteran Joel Matip entering the final months of his contract - and such a signing could end the interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill, who was fought for during the summer.

Levi Colwill's style of play

Last season, Colwill made a name for himself on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion, forming an integral part of the backline as the Seagulls soared toward European qualification for the first time in their history.

Described as an "outrageous" prospect by Kulig, Colwill, aged 20, has started 11 of the Blues' 12 Premier League matches this season, with his dynamism seeing him fluctuating between the centre and left-back position.

Also left-footed, he ranks among the top 2% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 6% for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for attempted passes and the top 18% for progressive carries per 90.

The £100k-per-week titan was indeed on Liverpool's radar in the summer and was even confirmed to have been of "very strong interest" by transfer news goliath Fabrizio Romano.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy were determined to rebuff any advances for the one-cap England international, with Romano also revealing that he was considered "untouchable."

Speculation was finally put to bed at the end of July when Colwill penned a new long-term deal with Chelsea, where he now resides as a starring member of the defence.

Why Goncalo Inacio is perfect for Liverpool

Colwill might have been an exciting addition and given his ability to play out wide, would have offered much to a Reds side currently contending with a lengthy shoulder injury to first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

But Inacio is every bit the pass master that Colwill has proven to be, and while the Portuguese titan has yet to grace the Premier League, he proved his credentials with a brilliant display against Arsenal in the Europa League last year, scoring in the first-leg of their knockout tie to aid the Leões in sinking the Gunners.

His range of passing and constant desire to influence attacking transitions only strengthen the argument that Klopp would make good use of his skills.

With Romano remarking that he boasts talents that are "very rare" for one of his position, it really should be a move that Liverpool push to seal in the coming months.

Given that Anfield has followed his development over the past two years is crucial in this; having retained an interest to this point, Klopp clearly sees something that he likes.

While nothing is set in stone, Liverpool will probably attempt to enrich the ranks in January, and Inacio might just be top of the list.