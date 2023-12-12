Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has succeeded in turning the tide on Merseyside after a pretty bleak 2022/23 campaign, where he failed to lead his team to Champions League qualification in a stark decline from past success.

Even securing the fifth-placed finish seemed somewhat unattainable after a gruelling and drab winter period through the German's plans into disarray but for a few tactical tweaks and renewed vigour in the closing months to enjoy a tremendous end to the campaign.

Liverpool PL Comparison after 16 Matches: 22/23 - 23/24 Position Points F A 22/23 6th 28 33 19 23/24 1st 37 36 15 *Sourced via Sky Sports

Now ensconced in first place in the Premier League after 16 matches, the Reds are firmly fixed on fighting for the trophy, also in a good position in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, but Klopp will be aware of the dangers that could arise from lying dormant throughout the forthcoming January transfer window.

While the midfield was patched up during the summer, the defence still needs attention, with the want for reinforcements exacerbated by Joel Matip's recent season-ending ACL injury, dreadful news for the 32-year-old as he approaches the culmination of his contract in June.

Liverpool transfer news - Ronald Araujo

While Klopp has hinted that Liverpool might show their class by offering Matip an extension of his contract as he continues his rehabilitation, it's clear that the central defence needs bolstering, and there would be few better successors than Barcelona's Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan ace has been integral for Xavi's LaLiga champions but has recently been reported to be unsure of his long-term future in Catalonia, with 90min revealing that a host of top European outfits are monitoring the situation.

While German giants Bayern Munich are understood to be frontrunners, Liverpool have been named among the Premier League clubs interested in a deal, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United also fans.

Understood to hold a staggering €1bn (£870m) release clause in his Campo Nou contract, Araujo's signature would not be an easy one to obtain, but it would be well worth the chase as Klopp seeks to preserve Liverpool's rekindled strength.

Ronald Araujo's style of play

Araujo boasts remarkable athleticism, blistering pace and a commanding presence that bespeaks his natural leadership; signing for just £1m from Boston River back in 2018, he has now amassed 127 displays for the Spanish giants.

Such qualities are showcased through the player's metrics, with FBref ranking Araujo among the top 12% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 13% for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for total shots taken per 90.

This evidences a willingness to influence play offensively and drive the ball forward himself, something that only deepens the argument that he would be a worthy successor to Matip's position in Liverpool's squad.

The Cameroonian has completed 201 appearances for the Reds since arriving on a free transfer from German side Schalke in 2016, evoking delight from the Anfield crowd with his impressive dribbles through the thirds, ranking among the top 4% of centre-backs for progressive carries and the top 10% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Araujo, it seems, is a natural heir, but then many of Europe's most illustrious clubs feel that his attributes would benefit them too and it's unlikely that Klopp would have a free swing.

Ronald Araujo: Similar Players Player Club Jules Kounde Barcelona Levi Colwill Chelsea Niklas Sule Borussia Dortmund Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund Josko Gvardiol Manchester City *Sourced via FBref

But given that he fits the profile of the player Klopp wishes to sign - see the table above to compare him to some of the best ball-playing defenders across Europe - it's certainly an avenue worth delving down.

Dynamic Chelsea star Levi Colwill is listed as the most comparable Premier League player, and given that the Reds were so invested in securing his services in the summer, Klopp may well be more than just attentive to the acquisition of the La Blaugrana colossus.

Liverpool's interest in Levi Colwill

Liverpool were reportedly ready to make all the moves to sign Colwill from Stamford Bridge in the summer, with the player himself stating that he was considering all of his options and that regular match action was the priority after a successful loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Praised for his "outrageous" skills by Graeme Bailey, Colwill was expected to cost in excess of £75m and this was simply a figure that did not make sense for the Reds, who needed to strengthen with multiple signings.

With the England international now a mainstay in a struggling Chelsea team - albeit, he is one of the standout performers - Klopp has likely shelved his interest, and with news of Araujo's availability indeed filtering through, the Barcelona man is the new target.

Why Liverpool should sign Ronald Araujo

Described as a "monster" of a centre-back by reporter Kiyan Sobhani, 6 foot 4 Araujo was immense as his side reclaimed the LaLiga title last season, claiming 12 clean sheets from just 22 games, completing 89% of his passes, winning 65% of his dribbles and racking up two assists, as per Sofascore.

Quite simply, few options on the market could offer anywhere close to the same level of performance that Araujo could bring with constancy, and with Virgil van Dijk 33-year-old, a new first-class defender must be welcomed.

Colwill has been called "insane technically" by journalist Antonio Mango and is among the finest ball-playing defenders in the Premier League, ranking among the top 2% of positional peers for assists and the top 6% for shot-creating actions per 90.

But Chelsea want to hold onto their homegrown star and agreed on a six-year contract extension in August, closing off that particular corridor for Klopp's side.

Araujo would be a spectacular alternative, and if there is even the slightest chance of an acquisition, Liverpool must pull no punches in bypassing the opposition for his signature.