Liverpool are fearing they could be set to miss out on another reported summer transfer target in Mason Mount amid his ongoing contract debacle.

What's the latest with Mount's contract?

Chelsea's 2022/23 campaign has been even more underwhelming than that at Anfield with the Blues slumped in the bottom half of the table.

One player who has suffered this season is Mount with his output severely hampered with just one year remaining on his current deal.

It is believed contract talks in west London had hit an impasse over recent months which has sparked speculation surrounding his future at his boyhood club.

Reports have suggested the Reds are a side that would be potentially interested in taking him away from Stamford Bridge if he was looking to leave.

However, it is now claimed talks between Chelsea and Mount have now resumed ahead of the summer with his contract in danger of entering its final 12 months.

And with this in mind, a potential move in the summer has been thrown into question as the Blues look to lock down the future of their £80k-per-week ace.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed the Reds are now fearing missing out on another big summer target:

(19:10) "The fact he's come back to the table or he's been receptive to it in the last few weeks. I think there's a real growing confidence.

"And we've seen that I think with Liverpool where yeah, if he's available, Liverpool are going to be all in for him. But I think there's a real acceptance and there's a real fear at Liverpool behind the scenes. I think they were hoping that Graham Potter might stay for the rest of the season that would've helped their pursuit of Mason Mount."

Would Mount be a big loss for Liverpool?

Looking ahead to the summer, it is believed the Reds have already dropped out of the race to potentially sign their biggest target for the upcoming transfer window.

Jude Bellingham is a player who is likely going to cost a small fortune to prise away from Borussia Dortmund and that is seemingly a price Liverpool are unable to match.

But their midfield is an area which is clearly of concern at Anfield with many voicing their frustrations about the current crop of players at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

And in Mount, the Reds could have been bringing in an established Premier League midfielder who has been hailed as a "genius" by Joe Cole.

Mount tanks inside the top eighth percentile for progressive passes made in the last year which could offer the Liverpool midfield a fresh spark of creativity (via FBref).

However, it could feel like a crushing blow if another of their summer targets is to slip away from their grasp ahead of the transfer window opening.

Having said that, there are still a number of weeks until it opens which will allow the Reds to assess their options with major improvement needed for the new campaign.