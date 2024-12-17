Liverpool "must be confident" they can reach an agreement to sign an "unreal" defender, in light of recent developments, according to one insider speaking this week.

Doubts over Andy Robertson grow after Fulham draw

After picking up an early red card during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham at the weekend, Andy Robertson has been the subject of heavy criticism from supporters, leading to doubt over his position as first-choice left-back.

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele has now given an overview of the players that could be brought in to replace Robertson, should Arne Slot feel that a change is needed, with the Premier League's Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri among the names listed.

The Reds are also looking at options from further afield, with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, also among the targets, and recent reports indicate a transfer battle with Real Madrid could be on the cards.

Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Tottenham Hotspur (a) December 22nd Leicester City (h) December 26th West Ham United (a) December 29th Manchester United (h) January 5th Nottingham Forest (a) January 14th

Now, insider Mick Brown has provided a promising update on Liverpool's pursuit of the left-back in an interview with Football Insider, saying: “From what I hear, Liverpool have had scouts watching him. They’ll know all about him and they’ll be making their assessment on how good they think he is.

“Then, the scouts will report back to the chief scout or even to the manager before a final decision is made based on what they’ve seen. The fact he’s available on a free is a big draw as well, for a player of his stature, because he’s very highly regarded.

“There is lots of interest in him from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, so Liverpool may not be able to compete financially with them. But if they’re looking that closely at him, they must be confident that they can reach an agreement."

Should the Reds beat Real Madrid to the Canadian's signature, there are signs he could be the perfect long-term replacement for Robertson, given the praise he has received from the media and his peers alike.

Journalist Simone Sandri has lauded the 24-year-old as being "unreal", while teammate Joshua Kimmich described him as "unbelievable" after a remarkable assist against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Not only is the full-back capable of providing assists, but he also has an eye for goal, which was on show when he scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal against Croatia in 2022.

That said, it feels a little harsh to replace Robertson after one tough patch, considering just how important he has been for Liverpool over a number of years.

The Scottish defender is still only 30-years-old, meaning he is by no means coming to the end of his career anytime soon, so Slot should continue to monitor his performances over the next few months before making an official move for Davies.