Liverpool are yet to spend a penny this summer, which is perhaps surprising given they have a new manager. Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp last summer, and whilst he has got off to the perfect start on the pitch, with two wins from two, his side have not yet signed anyone.

However, with mere hours left of the window, that could all change for the Dutchman. The Reds are believed to be pursuing one player who could add strength and depth in attack.

Liverpool target Serie A winger

The player in question here is Juventus and Italy international winger Federico Chiesa. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders are close to agreeing personal terms with the player, with a "four-year contract ready" following talks earlier this week.

This comes after David Ornstein broke the news that the winger could move to Anfield for a remarkably low fee of around £13m, with Romano adding that an agreement still needs to be reached over the official price tag.

Why Chiesa would be a good signing

Last season for the Turin outfit, the 26-year-old winger featured 33 times in Serie A, scoring nine times and registering three assists. He also scored once in four Italian Cup appearances, as Juve went on to lift the trophy.

In the Serie A in 2023/24, the former Fiorentina attacker was second in the charts for most combined goals and assists as per Sofascore. His 11 goal involvements were only beaten by Dusan Vlahovic, who scored and assisted 20 times.

His 11 goal contributions in the top flight last term would have placed him fourth amongst the Liverpool players, behind five others including three players who got 13 goals and assists. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah came out on top, with 28, according to Sofascore

One of the players who ranked above him on that list, coming in second place, was Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has struggled to hit the ground running since his initial £64m move from Benfica, having scored 33 goals in 97 games for Liverpool.

Recently, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Premier League rivals Arsenal believed to be the club considering a potential deal. The Reds could well be lining the Juve attacker up as a replacement for the former Benfica attacker.

Under Klopp, Nunez proved to be a handy utility man, capable of playing on the left wing or at centre-forward. It is safe to assume Slot would utilise this too, so if they sold their club-record signing before Friday’s deadline, they might well want to replace this versatility.

Luckily for the Merseysiders, the Juve number seven is one of Europe’s most versatile attackers, something he has proven throughout his time wearing the famous black and white stripes of the Old Lady.

Chiesa record by position for Juve (45 mins+ only) Position Games Goals Assists Second striker 47 10 6 Left winger 37 5 8 Right winger 14 7 2 Left midfield 10 4 3 Right midfield 9 4 3 Centre-forward 3 1 0 Attacking midfield 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Even if the Reds do keep hold of their Uruguayan number nine past the close of the window, it could be bad news for the 25-year-old. There is every argument to say the Italy international is a direct replacement for him, given his versatility and similar record in front of goal.

With Nunez already finding himself on the bench in the early weeks of the season, a further attacking addition could spell even more trouble for the towering marksman and his hopes of truly catching fire at Anfield.

Chiesa was described as a “galactico” by football analyst Ben Mattinson, and it is certainly easy to see why. Although he struggled last term, he is an enterprising and versatile attacker, who could be the dream replacement in Slot’s squad for Nunez.