For some time, it looked as though Liverpool and Arne Slot were prepared to settle on the current squad left behind by Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds are now reportedly confident of kickstarting their summer business with a bang.

Liverpool transfer news

Slot used Liverpool's American tour to assess his new squad and seemingly came to a few conclusions about just what and who he needs to add before deadline day at the end of the month. Rumours have certainly picked up on that front too, with the Reds recently linked once again to Anthony Gordon and for the first time to Benfica's David Neres as an alternative to the Newcastle United star.

A boyhood Liverpool fan, it would be a dream move for Gordon, but it remains to be seen whether those at Anfield make another serious attempt for his signature. Now that Newcastle have allayed their profit and sustainability fears, they're no longer in need of such a sale, making a deal far more difficult for the Reds to negotiate. Whilst Gordon may not go down in history as Slot's first Liverpool signing, however, a La Liga star might just.

According to The Times and Paul Joyce, Liverpool are now confident that they will sign Martin Zubimendi this summer and hope that the midfielder pushes for a move away from boyhood club Real Sociedad. Joyce's initial report claimed that the Reds were "considering" a move for the Euro 2024 winner, who has a release clause of €60m (£52m), but their new-found confidence suggests that the deal is now progressing.

The 25-year-old would be quite the coup, given that both Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in his signature throughout the summer, before failing in their pursuit. If Slot and Liverpool were to now complete a move for Zubimendi, it would be quite the statement.

"Special" Zubimendi can unleash Mac Allister

As impressive as Alexis Mac Allister's debut season at Liverpool was, it's difficult to not think that he was somewhat limited in the defensive midfield role at times.

When the Argentine was handed a license to pull the strings going forward thanks to Wataru Endo, he thrived, and the arrival of Zubimendi would hand him that license on a permanent basis. What's more, the focus on possession and control in Slot's system should breed the perfect partnership between the two midfielders.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Martin Zubimendi Alexis Mac Allister Progressive Carries 34 44 Progressive Passes 152 209 Goals 4 5 Assists 1 5 Ball Recoveries 169 195

Earning a reported £48,000-a-week, Zubimendi's eye for goal alongside his clear ability to progress play would ensure that he's worth every penny to complete Liverpool's midfield rebuild once and for all.

Described as a "special talent" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Sociedad star has the world at his feet and quite the decision to make this summer. With the defensive midfield role and the chance to go down in history as Slot's first Liverpool signing awaiting at Anfield, the Reds will hope that Zubimendi chooses Merseyside before the end of the month.