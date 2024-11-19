It's match week. Liverpool play football this very week, travelling to Southampton to face off in that wretched top-versus-bottom fixture in the Premier League.

The November international break is not yet a bygone thing, but it's approaching its final phase and many of Liverpool's players will begin to wind down and scud back to Merseyside.

Later today, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo complete their Netherlands duties against Bosnia-Bosnia-Hergoslavia (Virgil van Dijk returned to Liverpool early), while Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary welcome Germany.

Away from Europe, Wataru Endo's Japan tackle China in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, while the host of South Americans - Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez - all feature at varying points on Tuesday evening (GMT).

Last night brought wonderful fortunes for several Redmen. For example, Scotland defeated Poland to retain their Nations League Tier A status, with Ben Doak and Andy Robertson both starring.

Ben Doak & Andy Robertson star for Scotland

Robertson scored in the 93rd minute to spark Tartan pandemonium. The Scotland skipper's headed goal in the dying embers handed his nation a priceless victory over Poland - one that could resurrect Steve Clarke's side's form.

Doak was a thorn once again, the real star of the show, having previously run roughshod over the expertise of Josko Gvardiol. The 19-year-old, so talented, so highly regarded, played four key passes across his 66 minutes.

He's a real talent, this kid. Doak has much to learn but so much to work with. Given time, he might just foster his skillset to a standard that befits a prominent place in Arne Slot's Liverpool squad.

He wasn't the only young gun to make his mark, though. For all Scotland's jubilance, Conor Bradley's effort for Northern Ireland may well have been the pick of the performances. He's proving himself and then some.

Conor Bradley thrives once again

Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation thunders in the background like the drumfire of a storm moving inexorably closer. It's these little slivers of respite, Bradley's excellence, that placate fears somewhat.

Liverpool believe that they have an up-and-coming right-back with the talent to play regularly, as per Football Insider. Bradley hardly disproves such notions after putting in displays such as this one.

Northern Ireland were unable to defeat Luxembourg in the Nations League C Tier, but the point proved enough to propel the Green and White Army into the B section. Bradley played his part alright, with Belfast Live awarding the 21-year-old an 8/10 match rating for his efforts.

Bradley operates further forward for his nation than he does for Liverpool, for it maximises his attacking talents in a squad of lesser technical quality. It's borne fruits toward Michael O'Neill, with the star now having posted four goals from his previous nine caps.

Conor Bradley - Stats vs Luxembourg (18/11/24) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Touches 53 Shots (on target) 2 (1) Accurate passes 19/26 (73%) Key passes 3 Possession lost 16x Dribbles (completed) 2 (2) Total duels (won) 6 (6) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, he's not just a goal source for his country, with the ace's dynamic ability leading him to put in what some might call an all-encompassing display. Both dribbles? Won. Four duel challenges, you say? Bradley triumphed on each occasion.

The underlying data across an extended period backs it up. As per FBref, the rangy full-back ranks among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 4% for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons, the top 7% for tackles and the top 2% for blocks.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Long may Trent reign under the Anfield lights, and all that. But should the unthinkable happen - and it might - at least Slot has Bradley at his disposal.

Who knows, a forged partnership with Doak down the right lane might prove to be something to behold. It might be something worthy of the illustrious success that this budding Red era has tantalised.