Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid has seemingly come at a costly price, with Ibrahima Konate set to be out until 2025 alongside another absentee in a double blow for Arne Slot.

Whilst some title rivals may be quick to mention Liverpool's lack of injury struggles now that the quality of their opponents has become a worthless argument, the Reds are far from without their concerns. At various points in the current campaign, Slot has already been without Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott. Now, the Dutchman's set to miss key man Konate for up to six weeks.

Now likely turning towards either the experienced Joe Gomez or the younger Jarell Quansah, Liverpool must hope to escape a hectic festive period unscathed and with their Premier League lead intact. But it's not just that Frenchman that Slot will be without.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Conor Bradley is also set to be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering an injury in his excellent display against Kylian Mabppe and Real Madrid.

The Northern Irishman acts as the perfect cover for Alexander-Arnold - as highlighted against Real Madrid - but could now miss the next nine Liverpool games. His injury creates quite the dilemma for Slot too.

In usual circumstances, Gomez would be the man to provide cover for Alexander-Arnold in Bradley's absence, but he's now needed to provide cover in central defence amid Konate's injury and potentially even at left-back until Tsimikas returns from his own injury. So, just who would step in if Alexander-Arnold also suffered an ill-timed knock remains to be seen.

Liverpool's injuries have piled up at the busiest time of the year in the Premier League. During December, alone, the Reds are set to play eight more games after already squaring off against Manchester City. It's a period in which squad depth is key and squad depth that Liverpool currently have sidelined rather than sitting on the Anfield bench this month.

Liverpool games that Conor Bradley could miss Date Competition Newcastle United vs Liverpool 04/12/2024 Premier League Everton vs Liverpool 07/12/2024 Premier League Girona vs Liverpool 10/12/2024 Champions League Liverpool vs Fulham 14/12/2024 Premier League Southampton vs Liverpool 18/12/2024 Carabao Cup Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool 22/12/2024 Premier League Liverpool vs Leicester City 26/12/2024 Premier League West Ham United vs Liverpool 29/12/2024 Premier League Liverpool vs Manchester United 05/01/2024 Premier League

A cup quarter-final and games against two of the Premier League's top six, Liverpool will undoubtedly miss the backup that Bradley provides for Alexander-Arnold amid so many fixtures.

Praised for his "outstanding attitude" by former manager Jurgen Klopp last season, Bradley must now fight back to full fitness alongside Konate if he wants to play a large part in a crucial second-half in the Premier League campaign.