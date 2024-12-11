Liverpool are considering a January move for an Ecuadorian prodigy who came through the same academy as former target Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer news

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Liverpool are being linked with a number of potential reinforcements, including Juventus prospect Kenan Yildiz and FC Porto right-back Martim Fernandes. According to TEAMTalk, the Reds are also interested in signing Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema.

They report that manager Arne Slot is a long-term admirer of the defender, and views him as a potential purchase for the summer, with Bologna not keen on letting him leave in January.

Though a number of Europe's other top clubs are also interested, the Reds could have the edge in negotiations, as Beukema, who Bologna value at £20 million, has already admitted he could one day see himself moving to Anfield.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles," he said. “But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

Reds want Ordonez

Another centre-back who is understood to be interesting Liverpool is Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez. According to Belgian media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), both Liverpool and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the Ecuadorian, with January touted as a potential window for a move.

Ordonez joined Brugge in 2022 after coming through the academy of Independiente del Valle – the same club from where Chelsea midfielder and former Liverpool target Caicedo also emerged. Since the move, the 20-year-old has established himself as a key player for Nicky Hayen's team, making 52 appearances and helping them the Belgian Pro League title last term.

Like Beukema, Ordonez has also expressed his desire to one day play in the Premier League.

“The Premier League, I would like that," he recently told HLN. He added, however, that he remains focused on his current club, and suggested that he won't be leaving the Jan Breydel Stadium anytime soon: “I’m focused on Club [Brugge], with whom I want to win another title."

Meanwhile, Brugge head coach Hayen said of the interest in the youngster: “That is ultimately what you want as a player. What makes me happy is that Joel always does his job despite the interest. When that transfer will happen, you have no control over that. It could be in the winter season, but it could also be after this season, which we would prefer.”