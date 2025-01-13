Liverpool are considering offering up one of their brightest young stars as part of a deal to land a £50 million-rated "clinical" new forward, according to a new report.

Liverpool finally see the best of Chiesa

Liverpool eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend as they thumped Accrington Stanley 4-0 at Anfield. Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa were all on the scoresheet in the victory, which was the Reds' first in three games in all competitions, having recently lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semifinals and drawn with Manchester United in the Premier League.

While pleased to get back to winning ways, Chiesa's goal, which was his first in a Liverpool shirt, against Accrington was particularly satisfying for manager Arne Slot.

The Italian, who joined the Reds in the summer from Juventus, has endured a difficult start to life at Anfield due to injury, being limited to just one start in all competitions. So tough has his time been with Liverpool so far, he's even been linked with a return to Italy.

"It’s nice to make your debut and if you have played for this club already then you want to score your first goal, especially in front of your own fans. That’s what he did now, so that’s a good next step," Slot said after the game.

Liverpool prepared to offer Doak for Semenyo

Despite scoring his first goal for Liverpool, Chiesa could soon find playing at Anfield even more difficult to come by. According to a new report from The Daily Star, the Reds are keen on bringing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo to the club either this month or at the end of the season.

Semenyo has been a star player for the Cherries since the appointment of Andoni Iraola last summer, scoring 14 goals, registering five assists and impressing with his dynamic performances on the wings. The Daily Star report that to land the 25-year-old, who is rated at £50 million by the Cherries, Liverpool could be prepared to offer young striker Ben Doak as part of a deal.

Bournemouth are one of a number of clubs reported to be interested in Doak, who has impressed while on loan at Middlesbrough this season, scoring two goals and registering six assists in 21 games.

Semenyo, who was on the scoresheet as Bournemouth beat West Bromwich Albion 5-1 in the FA Cup third round at the weekend, has previously been hailed by his Cherries teammate Lewis Cook as "a powerful lad and has all the ability in the world".

Cook's comments suggest the winger would be a good fit in Liverpool's system too: "As a team, we knew the quality he has and we saw that last year. He's got to just keep working hard - being aggressive and being clinical. He's got a lot better at running back and helping out the team too."