Arne Slot has inherited a talented Premier League squad carrying the trappings of title-winning superstars, but Liverpool need to reinforce a number of positions to successfully build on Jurgen Klopp's legacy over the coming years.

There is perhaps a little bit of confusion surrounding the most pressing concerns in the FSG transfer room right now, with noisy chatter regarding central defence and left wing.

Joel Matip's contract has expired and Ibrahima Konate continues to divide opinion as he suffers from periods of poor form and poor fitness, but Virgil van Dijk, Konate and rising star Jarell Quansah are, at present, deemed sufficient to ensure the success of the backline.

Liverpool have also been linked with a left winger but this would only materialise if Luis Diaz completed a move away, which is unlikely given the £50m plus asking price. Cody Gakpo has impressed on the left for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 while Diogo Jota is also a prolific alternative.

There is, however, a possibility that Liverpool could sign a new striker, competition for Darwin Nunez, with the Reds reportedly looking to hijack their arch-rivals' bid for a touted player.

Liverpool transfer news

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in stealing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee from under Manchester United's nose with it said that Slot has a particular admiration for the 23-year-old.

A dynamic, multi-talented striker, Zirkzee played an instrumental role in Bologna qualifying for the Champions League last season, though Thiago Motta's managerial switch to Juventus has cast the Dutchman's future in doubt.

With Arsenal also sniffing around, Zirkzee is likely to be snapped up sooner rather than later, and given that he has a €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract, there's every chance that Liverpool could find that a deal works out.

Why Liverpool are interested in Joshua Zirkzee

Some Liverpool fans might initially scratch their heads over Liverpool's reported interest in Zirkzee - the Netherlands international enjoyed a successful campaign in Serie A last term but only scored 11 goals across 35 league fixtures.

That said, Zirkzee's qualities stretch far beyond simply that of goalscoring, with former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli picking out his "physicality and quality" and remarking that "he has everything" that one could imagine within a striker's skill set.

Indeed, while 16 goal contributions from 35 matches suggests a solid if unspectacular season, this notion couldn't be further from the truth.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 21% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for pass completion, the top 17% for progressive passes, the top 11% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for tackles made per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Joshua Zirkzee: Serie A 23/24 Stats Statistics # Matches played 34 Matches started 32 Goals 11 Assists 5 Big chances missed 4 Big chances created 11 Key passes per game 1.3 Dribbles per game 1.5 Recoveries per game 3.0 Duels won per game 4.1 Stats via Sofascore

Moreover, the table above highlights his deceptive clinical ability. While he only scored 11 goals, he did so with assured performance, missing only four big chances.

Liverpool's Nunez, conversely, netted 11 Premier League goals but missed a staggering 27 big chances, That should tell you everything you need to know about the disparity in composure between the respective focal frontmen.

It's no surprise that analyst Ben Mattinson hailed the 6 foot 4 sensation as “one of the most complete ST’s in 23/24", with his far-reaching style suggesting that he would be an ideal fit for Slot's aggressive, front-footed philosophy. Coming soon to Merseyside.

Joshua Zirkzee could be Liverpool's own Harry Kane

Nunez is an influential forward, with pace and energy and a range of tools to inflict damage of Liverpool's opponents, but he's not exactly the sharpest of shooters and could find that Zirkzee serves well both as a foil and as an alternative across the multi-road journey of Liverpool's forthcoming campaign.

Moreover, Zirkzee has even been said to be "so similar" to Bayern Munich's Harry Kane by the above-mentioned analyst Mattinson, citing his sharp game intelligence, guileful movements and selfless creativity as major components.

The Bologna man has also proven himself to be quite the sharpshooter, furthering the argument that Liverpool could secure Tottenham Hotspur's iconic marksman reincarnate this summer.

All-time Premier League Top Scorers Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Alan Shearer 441 260 2. Harry Kane 320 213 3. Wayne Rooney 491 208 4. Andy Cole 414 187 5. Sergio Aguero 275 184 Sourced via Premier League

One of the Premier League's finest ever strikers, Kane translated his skills to Germany after signing for Bayern Munich one year ago, scoring 44 goals from 45 matches for the European giants.

Not just a goalscorer though, the Three Lions captain ranks among the top 10% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 11% for progressive carries per 90, underscoring his multi-faceted expertise and similarities to Liverpool's transfer target.

With both Zirkzee and Kane fuelled by a sense of playmaking and a deadly quality in front of goal too, Liverpool would truly land the perfect man to complete Slot's frontline.

While the Reds were criticised on occasion last season for a profligate touch in front of goal, largely shaping the dismal April period that ruined hopes of a glittering send-off for Klopp, they were hardly deprived of opportunity. Last season, the Anfield side created the most big chances in the Premier League with 102.

Zirkzee woudl thrive off of such talent, and he would be a welcome addition to an exciting Liverpool team in transition.