Whilst there are few certainties for the future at Anfield, Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool are looking to make sure that one star player is a part of it.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

With the news of Jürgen Klopp's departure having finally sunk in for Liverpool fans, work has now started envisioning what the post-Klopp era may look like on Merseyside.

On top of the search for a new head coach, FSG will have to address the other vacancies left by the members of staff who have left the club alongside the German. Once the backroom staff posts have been filled, the top of the in-tray for a prospective manager will be to reshape the playing squad.

In line with the vast majority of Premier League sides, the January window saw no incomings at Anfield with the only high-profile outgoings being loan deals. With a number of young players departing Merseyside in search of minutes in the EFL, attention has quickly turned to the summer.

Star players Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to see their contracts expire in the summer of 2025. Whilst the departure of Klopp may have an influence on the player's eventual decisions, FSG are confident that they can get all the deals over the line and have already made significant progress in securing the future of one key player.

Alexander-Arnold set for new Liverpool deal

Whilst a knee issue saw Alexander-Arnold's game end at half-time on Saturday, the news of a new deal for the 25-year-old will offset any disappointment caused by the injury.

Sources have told Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke that the deal on the table will be the “biggest” and “longest-term deal” out of himself, van Dijk and Salah. With his current wage of £192,000 a week dwarfed by that of Salah and van Dijk, the new deal will represent a substantial pay increase for Alexander-Arnold and shows just how important he is to his side.

Unlikely to push for a move away from his boyhood club, the news of a fresh contract shows a massive vote of confidence in the fullback. Racking up a record-breaking 58th Premier League assist this weekend, Alexander-Arnold has pretty much revolutionised the fullback position, turning an unassuming defensive role into the focal point of attacks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold PL Stats 23/24 Total Per 90 Percentile Rank Shots 1.66 98 Assists 0.22 84 Shot creating actions 5.49 99 Progressive passes 8.49 98 Successful take-ons 1.39 95

Whilst defensive frailties have sometimes been the frequent criticism of Alexander-Arnold's game, his transition into midfield over the last couple of seasons has nullified this potential weakness. An elite crosser with a set-piece in his locker, the England international has mastered stepping into an advanced position to create space and cause chaos on the attack.

With Connor Bradley's breakthrough this season suggesting a potential competition at right back, it may actually be the catalyst for his teammates' transition to a full-blown midfielder. Regardless of where on the pitch his future lies, as long as that pitch is Anfield, he will look to continue to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever pull on the famous red shirt.