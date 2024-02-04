Liverpool are believed to be very confident about a "world-class" Anfield hero signing a new long-term deal in the near future, with his current contract expiring soon.

Liverpool contract news

The Reds have brought in some incredible players during Jurgen Klopp's spell as manager, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson becoming true greats in the club's history. Klopp's shock exit at the end of the season has hit Liverpool supporters, in a decision that almost nobody saw coming, and it is now imperative that key players don't follow him out of Anfield in the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk are all out of contract in 2025, so there is some concern regarding their futures, considering they haven't yet extended their stay.

The trio are three of the first names on Klopp's team sheet when everyone is fit and firing, and while the latter pair are both now in their 30s, there is no reason why they can't continue to be huge figures at Anfield for a number of years to come. Now, a key update has emerged regarding the future of one Liverpool ace.

Liverpool very confident of new Trent Alexander-Arnold deal

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Trent Alexander-Arnold could sign a new Liverpool deal in the coming months, with talks set to take place between him and the club and the Reds very confident of a deal materialising.

"Liverpool are planning to hold new contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, sources have told Football Insider. The Reds expected an agreement to be struck with the 25-year-old following initial discussions last autumn but they did not get a deal completed.

"New negotiations have now been scheduled with the player and his representatives ahead of the summer transfer window.

"Sources say the Merseyside club are very confident that Alexander-Arnold will commit to a new long-term deal at Anfield."

This is huge news for Liverpool, considering tying down Alexander-Arnold is arguably more important than Salah and Van Dijk, due to the fact that he is still only 25 years of age.

The Englishman has gone up another gear this season, flourishing and being vice-captain - he has two goals and three assists in the Premier League this season - and there have been plenty of rumours over a new deal in the last six months. Legendary former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has lauded him in the past, too, saying:

"I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much. He’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills. I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi. They mix strength with technique and are also great players. The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles – but they all know how to do the job."

It would be a huge shock if Alexander-Arnold didn't sign an extension, given his love for Liverpool since he was a boy, and he can gradually become one of the greatest Reds players of all time over the next decade or so.