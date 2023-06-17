Liverpool shouldn't have given Adrian a new deal and instead brought in a home-grown third-choice goalkeeper according to Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare.

The 36-year-old looks set to sign on for his fifth campaign with the Merseyside club, however, he would take up a non-home-grown spot should the club decide to register him as part of their Premier League squad.

What is the latest news with Adrian's contract?

Fabrizio Romano reported that Adrian has signed a new deal at Liverpool, extending his stay at the club for another season, with an official announcement pending.

The Spaniard has made 26 appearances for the Reds, with his highest moment coming in just his second game, where he was the penalty shootout hero against Chelsea as the club won the UEFA Super Cup. His Liverpool career hasn't been all plain sailing however, with his two errors against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League tie in 2020 arguably the lowest point of his tenure.

Adrian made only one appearance for the club last season, playing the full 90 minutes in Liverpool's 3-1 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.

What has Ste Hoare said about the situation?

Speaking with FootballFanCast, the Redmen TV presenter revealed his concern with the deal and how he would've dealt with the third-choice keeper conundrum.

Hoare stated: "By all accounts, he’s on a relatively low wage comparatively, he’s still on a lot of money of course, but comparatively he’s still on a low wage. Apparently, he’s good around the squad and all that kind of stuff.

My issue personally, I think the third choice keeper should be homegrown. I think it’s a way to circumnavigate those rules is that you know, the man city Scott Carson thing you know, Chelsea and Rob Green that they did for a while. That’s how I would go about it personally."

What will happen with Adrian next season?

Adrian looks set to remain as Liverpool's third-choice keeper next season, however, with rumors that Caoimhin Kelleher could depart Anfield in search of more regular first-team football, the Spaniard could have a larger role next campaign.

The 36-year-old does take up a non-homegrown spot in Liverpool's Premier League registration, leaving the club with just two open spots remaining following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, and with reports linking the side to plenty of foreign players, the club may well be forced to change their targets due to registration restrictions.

For all the off-the-field positivity and experience Adrian will provide, the debate about whether it warrants a crucial non-homegrown spot will rage on throughout the campaign.