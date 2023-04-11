Liverpool's dramatic 2-2 draw with rivals Arsenal on Sunday saw Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara make his return off the bench, with the experienced Spaniard having been absent with a hip injury in recent months.

The former Bayern Munich man - who arrived at Anfield on a £20m deal back in 2020 - had been out of action since featuring against Wolverhampton Wanderers in early February, with the hope being that the 31-year-old's return can offer a real boost to Jurgen Klopp's side in the short-term.

In the long-term, however, it remains to be seen for just how long the midfield maestro will be a key first-team asset, with the ageing playmaker having just over a year remaining on his existing deal on Merseyside.

Despite the one-time Barcelona man's undoubted class - having been hailed as "sensational" last season by his manager - there may be concern as to his longevity in the side, amid the fitness woes which have plagued the 46-cap international's time at the club so far.

With that in mind, Klopp may be plotting to potentially freshen up his midfield ranks with a fresh injection of youth in order to eventually replace the likes of Thiago, with 19-year-old, Dominic Corness, seemingly a dream heir to the Italy-born dynamo.

Who is Liverpool's Dominic Corness?

The teenage maestro - who turns 20 next month - has enjoyed a standout campaign thus far at academy level, having showcased his creative prowess after registering five assists in 31 games in all competitions thus far, including four assists in just 21 Premier League outings.

While a chance at senior level has thus far proven elusive, the England U20 international is clearly a highly-rated talent among those on Merseyside, having been nicknamed 'The Wand' due to his silky ability with his left foot.

The £3.4k-per-week sensation has also received notable praise from youth coach Barry Lewtas, who stated last year: "Dom controls the game for us and helps us play the way we want to play. We want a midfielder who can break the game up in that position but who can also control it, and that's Dominic's standout quality, his ability to dictate the pace of the game.

"It's all down to his ability to pass. He has every pass in the locker, really. He showed that against Rangers. He can pass straight through the lines, he can switch the play. I have been really pleased with his performances so far."

That passing prowess is undoubtedly a trait that is shared by that man Thiago - who has been lauded as "like a quarterback" by ex-Reds man Michael Owen - with it unsurprising that young Corness has previously revealed his admiration for the classy midfielder:

"I love to watch Thiago really. I just try to base myself off some of the things he does. Obviously he plays for the first team and that's just the level you want to try to get to. I just try to get on the ball as much as I can. I've always liked the way Thiago played."

That likeness between the pair is also showcased by their ball-winning quality, with Thiago having averaged 2.9 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game in the Premier League this season, while Corness averaged 2.3 and 1.3 for the same two metrics, respectively, during his three EFL Trophy outings earlier in the campaign.

All the signs then seem to suggest that the 'cultured' youngster - as hailed by the club's official website - can be the ideal successor to the Spaniard in the near future, with Klopp seemingly having a real diamond on his hands who is just waiting for a chance to impress.