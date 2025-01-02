Liverpool could accept a January loan-to-buy bid for a player who has been struggling for form this season under new manager Arne Slot, according to a new report from Spain.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool could be set for a busy month in the January transfer market. According to various reports, the Reds are eyeing moves for all of Fulham's American full-back Antonee Robinson, Sporting Lisbon star Geovany Quenda and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro.

Another player who could reportedly wind up at Anfield this month is Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani. The France international has fallen out of favour under manager Luis Enrique in the French capital, and, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are interested.

Plettenberg claims that Kolo Muani, who cost PSG £76.4 million in September 2023, is "set to leave" the Parc des Princes this month and that there is a "strong chance" he will move to the Premier League, with "concrete talks with potential teams about a loan deal" ongoing.

Plettenberg did not confirm which clubs Kolo Muani was talking to, but said that both Liverpool and Manchester United had "gathered information".

Reds ready to let Nunez leave

In terms of strikers, it could be one in, one out on Merseyside this month. According to reports from Spain, Reds striker Darwin Nunez "could be living his last days at Anfield," with Liverpool now ready to listen to offers for him.

Nunez is Liverpool's record signing, with the club having paid a massive £85 million to sign him from Portuguese club Benfica in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old, however, has flattered to deceive, showing only glimpses of his quality but otherwise frustrating fans, and managers, with his erratic displays and lacklustre finishing.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Stats Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 42 15 4 2023/24 54 18 13 2024/25* 23 4 3 Total* 119 37 20 *As of January 2, 2025. (Transfermarkt)

Under Arne Slot this season, Nunez has scored only four goals in 23 games in all competitions, including just two in 17 games in the Premier League. The latest reports claim that AC Milan are among those interested in Nunez, with the Serie A club considering a loan deal with an option to buy.

The publication claims that Milan would be, all things going well, willing to pay £46 million for Nunez, and that Liverpool and their owners FSG would be "open" to offloading him around that price.

Despite being widely criticised for his performances in front of goal this season, Slot recently jumped to Nunez's defence, saying that he brings more to the team than just goals.

"If you only look at goals, he hasn't scored the amount of goals that he wants to score, or we want a number nine to score, but he does have impact in his work-rate. He's part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot," said the Dutch coach.

He added: "Of course, as a number nine you want to score more goals and that's definitely what he wants as well. But I'm not only judging Mohamed Salah on his goals and Darwin on his goals - I also judge them on their work-rate and what they bring to the team."