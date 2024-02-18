Liverpool have been in rude health of late and Saturday's 4-1 drubbing over Brentford is yet another step toward the Premier League title, two points above second-placed Arsenal after 25 matches.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the campaign, however, and no weight of silver-laden success will allay the poignancy of the lionised German's departure.

That said, the facts are what they are and Liverpool must prepare for Klopp's exit, and while the appointment of a new manager is crucial, the club has been left in a great position to continue the dynasty created back in 2015.

The senior set-up is welled over with talent but just as importantly, the Anfield academy is thriving at a level unseen for many years, with teenager Kieran Morrison just one of the myriad prospects looking to make waves.

Liverpool's next Connor Bradley

Morrison might be one of many but few can claim they boast as much natural quality, with the Northern Irishman, aged only 17, flourishing in his formative years after joining the club from Manchester United as an U14, recently ending speculation about his future by penning new terms with the Anfield side.

Morrison is a creative midfielder with an impressive level of dynamism, having enjoyed prolific success across the current campaign "across a variety of different positions", something that coach Marc-Bridge Wilkinson was quick to praise.

Across ten starting appearances in the U18 Premier League this term, Morrison has plundered seven goals and three assists, notably scoring a sublime hat-trick against Middlesbrough, leading journalist Jack Lusby to praise his "outstanding" efforts.

Given his Northern Irish roots, Morrison could well be Liverpool's next Conor Bradley, with the fast-rising right-back producing some exceptional performances across recent weeks, posting one goal and five assists since the new year.

The 20-year-old has bided his time over recent years and earned his stripes on loan with Bolton Wanderers last year before finally taking a snipe at a first-team spot, and Morrison could take a leaf from his countryman's book in this regard.

Having also made his debut in the Premier League 2, Morrison is one of the most exciting prospects around and given his attacking qualities in midfield, he could be the perfect understudy for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Shades of Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool completed the signing of Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m back in July and he has been one of the centrepieces as the Reds enjoy a resurgence, pumping energy and spark and creativity into the engine room.

Described as a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller, Szoboszlai has scored five goals and provided four assists under Klopp's wing while completing 88% of his passes in the Premier League, as per Sofascore, also averaging 1.8 key passes and 6.3 ball recoveries per match.

With a mean shot and an impressive technical ability, Szoboszlai has been a key cog in the system and he could provide Morrison with the perfect template to succeed in the Premier League.

Morrison has showcased his ability to spread goals and assists across his play while maintaining fluency in his overall performance on the pitch.

Therefore, Liverpool might find that they already have the dream heir in their grasp, they need only guide him to the fore over the coming years.