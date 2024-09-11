With the Arne Slot era off to the perfect start, Liverpool could now reportedly attempt to hijack a move to sign a defensive reinforcement for their new Dutch manager in the New Year.

Liverpool transfer news

Of course, Liverpool left things late in the summer transfer window, but ended on a high with the arrivals of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa. The latter of the two will likely get the chance to make his Anfield debut after the international break when the Reds square off against Nottingham Forest looking to make it four wins from four under Slot.

Mamardashvili, meanwhile, will have to wait until 2025 for his Liverpool debut, having gone straight out on loan back to Valencia for the remainder of the current campaign. Despite that delay, however, the Georgian's arrival has already sparked doubts over the future of Caoimhin Kelleher, who admitted that he is still looking to play week in week out.

The Irishman told the press via Anfield Edition: “Liverpool have rejected a few bids [for me] as well. It’s not always in my hands to fully make the decision. My ambition is clear. I’m good enough, and I want to go and play week in, week out.”

Alas, as one player perhaps heads to the exit door, rumours have arrived over the potential arrival of a defensive reinforcement. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Marc Guehi ahead of Manchester City, which would see them hijack Newcastle United's previous attempts over the summer window and Chelsea's proposed swoop in January.

The deal would be far from cheap for FSG, given that Newcastle reportedly saw a bid as high as £65m rejected by Crystal Palace, who set their asking price at a hefty £70m - just £5m short of the fee that Liverpool sent to way of Southampton to sign Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

"Great" Guehi would complete Liverpool's defence

Whilst Liverpool have an undoubted wealth of options in central defence, Joel Matip's exit at the end of last season has at least left one space to fill. And that's where Guehi could come in. Adding the England international to the already-impressive Ibrahima Konate, Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah may complete Slot's backline.

What's more, Guehi would also help ease any concerns over replacing Van Dijk in either the short or long term. As things stand, the Dutchman is heading for the exit door next summer but has consistently reiterated himself that he is happy at Anfield. At 33 years old, however, no matter his contract situation, Liverpool would be wise to consider a player of Guehi's quality should the opportunity arise.

Beating Manchester City in the race for the Palace centre-back should also give those at Anfeld plenty of incentive, especially after John Stones' high praise in the summer.

The City man heaped praise on his England centre-back partner, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "So good, so good. For him to come in, not having felt the feelings around tournament football before or these kind of games, all kinds of different emotions that come with it that you’ve never experienced before. He’s handled [it] so well, his performances have been great."