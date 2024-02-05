On Sunday, Liverpool lost 3-1 against Premier League title rivals, Arsenal. The sides have seemed to have developed something of a rivalry over the past couple of seasons.

The Gunners' win against Liverpool was arguably one of their best performances of the season with veteran, Jorginho, putting in a stellar performance.

This is largely due to Mikel Arteta's men having most of their first-team available for selection. Whilst Liverpool's performance was below par, this could be due to the number of injuries they sustained in the lead-up to the game.

Throughout the Premier League campaign thus far, a number of Liverpool's players have had stand-out seasons, although one man, excluding Alisson and Virgil van Dijk's mishaps, was below par at the Emirates.

What Curtis Jones did wrong against Arsenal

Curtis Jones' performance on Sunday certainly left a lot to be desired.

His outing was quite possibly the Englishman's worst showing of the season by a country mile. More often than not this term, the Academy graduate has been one of the first names on Klopp's team-sheet but could find himself back on the bench next time out.

On this occasion, although, Jones was the second-best starting midfielder for Liverpool and managed to garner a rating of 6/10, as per Liverpool ECHO, it wasn't his finest afternoon.

Jones' poor display is further backed up by Sofascore as the midfielder only managed to touch the ball 57 times throughout the entirety of the game. To put that into context, Alisson managed to touch the ball 60 times, which outlines how little of an impact the 23-year-old had on the game.

Furthermore, he lost possession of the ball on 12 occasions and only won two of his seven duels, being bypassed on a number of occasions in the centre of the pitch,

During Sunday's clash, it felt as if he had little to no energy after the start of the game. But, when he was moved to a deeper role after the interval, he did seem to get more of a handle on the tie.

The 23-year-old will be looking to improve his performance before the Reds' next game against Burnley on the 10th February, otherwise Klopp may look to replace him with one of his teammates.

Two players could fulfil Curtis Jones' role

As the season goes on and Liverpool get ever closer to winning the Premier League title, they will need all the help that they can get.

Hence, why the fitness of the Reds' first-team squad will be essential towards the latter end of the campaign.

Crucially, Thiago featured for the first time under Klopp in Sunday's clash after sustaining an injury all the way back in April. Since arriving at Anfield in 2020, the Spain international has sustained a number of injuries.

However, when fit, he has often been one of Liverpool's best players. He plays an important role in the side and is often lauded by fans and pundits alike, notably described as a "world-class" figure by Diogo Jota. Although he doesn't contribute to many goals, he is often the pass before the assist.

Indeed, Thiago is the first port of call between the defence and the midfield, meaning his off-the-ball work is often a key part to his game. The 32-year-old could be an ideal stop-gap for Liverpool as Jones attempts to re-find his good form.

Another option Klopp could look towards is Dominik Szoboszlai. The midfielder was absent from Sunday's clash due to injury, but throughout the season, he has arguably been Liverpool's best player after Mohamed Salah.

His range of passing and creativity are second to none and this is proven by his nine goal contributions this season, a tally bettered by no other midfielder in the squad. Once the Hungary international has returned to the first-team fold, he will likely be the player Klopp chooses.