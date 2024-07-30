Liverpool have not dipped their toes into the summer market yet, but FSG are stirring the transfer pot and dealings are expected to be done before the deadline in just over one month.

Anfield's staunch support has long craved an exciting new addition at the base of the midfield, and given that Marseille failed with a £12m attempt to sign Wataru Endo several weeks ago, there's a suggestion that the Reds are hoping to sign a brand-new anchorman.

This is, of course, conjecture, but Michael Edwards and Co like to keep a lid on rumours over on Merseyside, surreptitiously going about their work. The fact that sources such as The Athletic have released the information now could mean that plans are in the pipeline to sign an exciting upgrade.

Liverpool transfer news

One player who Liverpool might look to sign is none other than Joshua Kimmich, with the experienced Germany international entering the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet Sport at the start of July, Liverpool are the favourites of the Premier League outfits eyeing the dynamo's signature, with Bayern considering a nominal €30m (£25m) sale.

Paris Saint-Germain have also displayed a fierce interest in recent months, but with their pursuit of Joao Neves coming to a successful head, Arne Slot's side might be confident in presenting a convincing package that would see Kimmich arrive as the star man at No. 6.

What Joshua Kimmich would bring to Liverpool

Kimmich, aged 29, is one of Europe's highest-profile midfielders, having enjoyed an illustrious career at the Allianz Arena. Now approaching the later phase of his career, he is eager to try his hand on foreign turf, and Liverpool could present the perfect project over in the Premier League.

It goes without saying that Kimmich, described as "world-class" by Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, would bring a superior technical skillset to Anfield's midfield than that of Endo, but here's an illustration anyway.

Joshua Kimmich vs Wataru Endo (23/24) Stats Kimmich Endo Matches played 28 29 Matches started 27 20 Goals 1 1 Assists 6 0 Pass completion 91% 88% Touches per game 90.3 54.4 Tackles per game 1.6 1.7 Key passes per game 2.6 0.6 Recoveries per game 5.0 3.7 Dribbles per game 0.4 (45%) 0.3 (67%) Ground duels won per game 2.8 (60%) 2.9 (41%) All stats via Sofascore

The Japan international, 31, was signed from Stuttgart for just £16m last summer after the Reds fumbled deals to sign both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, both now Chelsea players. Still, he was instrumental in winning the Carabao Cup and guiding Jurgen Klopp's outfit to a top-three finish.

Industrious and combative, he did lack in mobility and technical acumen, only winning 41% of his ground duels too. It's often foolish to read too much into pre-season affairs, but Endo did not pass his first test under Slot's wing with flying colours in any case.

Liverpool defeated Real Betis 1-0 in Pittsburgh at the weekend, with the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst handing him a 4/10 match rating after a poor effort, writing: 'Looked nervous in possession and gave it away in a couple of dangerous areas.'

Given the ball-focused nature of Slot's brand, this is a decided issue for the Reds heading into August. Well, how about launching a bid to sign Kimmich? He's not quite the 22-year-old prodigy that FSG love to sign and place in Liverpool's lap to mould and guide into a first-rate phenomenon, but the German would offer several years of service, dovetailing into the system besides.

As per FBref, Kimmich ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 3% for progressive passes, the top 5% for shot-creating actions and the top 8% for assists per 90.

When considering the fast-moving and enterprising type of passing play that Liverpool's new head coach seeks to play, Endo's just not going to offer the kind of metronomic fluency to whir the machine into life, at its maximum.

Kimmich is far more rounded, with a variegated range of passing, greater athletic ability and a steelier defensive game. For just £25m, as has been mooted, Liverpool have simply got to grasp the unique market opportunity for one of Europe's elite, and then brutally ditch Endo as a consequence.