The fist pumps were being unleashed at full time at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, but it was Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson basking in the glory after a stunning Eagles performance sank Liverpool in their own backyard.

Bewilderment reigned supreme on Merseyside, with supporters simply confused after such immense performance all season, against heaps and heaps of adversity, only to unravel in a wretched week that has left Premier League and Europa League hopes dangling by a thread.

Sure, Arsenal lost at home a few hours later against Aston Villa, keeping Klopp's side level with their second-placed rivals, behind only on goal difference, but Manchester City have now sauntered into the lead in what is bleakly familiar territory.

It's certainly not over; with six Premier League fixtures left to play, this compelling three-horse race is still only two points in the balance, and Pep Guardiola's side are unable to reach the points tallies of either of their past two title-winning campaigns, even if they win their remaining games, highlighting a weakness and possibility of a slip that Liverpool must capitalise on.

Jurgen Klopp's poignant final phase as Liverpool manager has tantalised so much, with the Carabao Cup won in stunning fashion in February and the Reds firing on all four fronts until March, but now further silverware looks unlikely.

The recent regression has been stark; something needs to change instantly if Liverpool are to steer back on course. Curtis Jones' return from injury was heralded two weeks ago but after a couple of inexcusable displays, he might need to return to the bench as he continues to acclimatise.

Curtis Jones' recent performances

Jones had enjoyed a wonderful purple patch before agonisingly picking up a knee injury during Liverpool's 4-1 top-flight victory over Brentford in February, missing nine matches in all competitions before returning from the bench against Sheffield United in early April.

As per FBref, Jones ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 19% for assists, the top 4% for pass completion, the top 11% for progressive carries, the top 14% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for tackles per 90.

Why is this relevant? It maps out the 6 foot 1 Merseysider's innate quality, technical quality of top standard, growing influence in the final third that is shaping him into a high-level, multi-faceted player.

But such statistics hardly quell the anguish in Liverpool supporters' hearts after he missed a golden opportunity to level the score against Crystal Palace at the weekend, slashing wide when placed through on goal after 75 minutes, summing up the wastefulness that's ruining Klopp's farewell.

Not just guilty of poor finishing though, Jones struggled to mesh it all together in the engine room, failing to make a key pass against the Eagles and winning just five of his 15 contested duels, as per Sofascore.

He tried to bring energy and enthusiasm to the team but it didn't work. Liverpool need something different.

Thiago Alcantara's chances of making a big impact on Liverpool's campaign are infinitesimal, but Stefan Bajcetic could be the perfect wildcard to propel the Redmen back into form.

Why Liverpool should unleash Stefan Bajcetic

Bajcetic was introduced to the Liverpool senior set-up in the early stage of the 2022/23 campaign, making his debut off the bench as Liverpool trounced Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League in a bitter false dawn.

Now aged 19, the Spaniard has just returned from a long-term injury and will be chomping at the bit to try his hand among the first team once again, having been sublime in his performances last season.

Across his 11 appearances in the Premier League last year, the Celta Vigo youth product scored one goal, completed 79% of his passes and succeeded with 64% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore, but it was his nimble, silky swagger in midfield that instantly placed him as one of the division's most promising youngsters.

His effervescent emergence certainly tempered the nosedive of the Liverpool midfield, with writer Leanne Prescott saying: "Staggering that Liverpool look most in control this season when 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is playing."

He's been unable to build from the stones of a wonderful breakthrough campaign after languishing on the sidelines with injuries and developmental issues, but he has now returned, rangier, bulkier, more athletic.

Ready to make a marked impact on Klopp's senior squad once again.

In February 2023, Mohamed Salah waxed lyrical over Bajcetic's prodigious start to life under Klopp's wing, remarking after a standout display in Liverpool's victory over Everton: “Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully he keeps that confidence and keeps going.”

Liverpool's Youngest Premier League Scorers # Player Opponent Age 1. Michael Owen Wimbledon 17y 143d 2. Raheem Sterling Reading 17y 317d 3. Stefan Bajcetic Aston Villa 18y 65d 4. Robbie Fowler Oldham Athletic 18y 190d 5. Jamie Carragher Aston Villa 18y 356d Source: 90min

Bajcetic returned to action last week as Liverpool's U21s dispatched Manchester United U21s 3-0 at Old Trafford, making a positive impression off the bench as he builds his fitness back up, having last featured for the first team in the Carabao Cup against Leicester City in September.

With no Premier League outings to his name this term, Bajcetic could be something of a secret weapon for Liverpool as they look to rebound from a poor patch and mount a convincing run of form for the remainder of the campaign.

His infectious energy and electric presence in the centre of the park is exactly what Liverpool need, and he could even be the perfect replacement for Jones if the crisp midfielder's all-round performance does not improve soon.

It would be a bit of a risk, and Bajcetic would probably be best playing a full 90 for the U21s before being unleashed in the first team, but he's got the quality to strike once again in a flagging Liverpool side and pump the necessary fuel into the team at this pivotal final stretch.