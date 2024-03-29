Compelling narratives are sprouting out of Liverpool like Steven Gerrard pinging balls in a Carlsberg-embossed shirt, but the rise and rise of some terrific academy talents surely takes the crown.

Of course, the club's Premier League title chase during the final few months of Jurgen Klopp's tenure takes the limelight heading into the business end of the campaign, but the remarkable success of youth players filling in for an injury-hit side across the past few months, several key to winning the Carabao Cup in February, has been nothing short of brilliant.

Klopp may be leaving but the Liverpool machine is sure to keep purring, and while many teenagers have enjoyed success this term, 20-year-old Harvey Elliott continues to set the gold standard as flourishes in his finest season to date.

Harvey Elliott's season in numbers

It's a testament to Elliott's quality that he has already amassed 107 appearances for Liverpool, having posted three goals and three assists across 41 displays this term.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90, emphasising his elite playmaking ability.

Diminutive in size, Elliott is endowed with incredible levels of technical ability and is now starting to demonstrate the requisite maturity for a starring role for club and country.

He's still overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate but his performances with the U21s suggest that he is a cut above the grade he plays within, scoring seven goals and supplying four assists from his past five matches.

He might be Liverpool's creme-de-la-creme right now but there might just be another talent with the quality to surpass Elliott in Ben Doak, who has been absent throughout the recent wave of teenage success at the club as he recuperates from injury.

Liverpool's answer to Endrick

Liverpool signed Doak from Scottish giants Celtic in 2022, paying a compensation fee of about £600k, and the 18-year-old winger quickly made his mark, with Klopp's head craning to note the potential of this fast, ferocious and agile teenager.

Described as a "special" prospect by the German manager, Doak played an exciting part in Liverpool's early-season exploits and even started three group-stage matches in the Europa League, impressing with his pace and power, completing 2.7 dribbles and winning 4.7 duels on average per game, as per Sofascore.

His agent, Jackie McNamara, has even described him as a 'Scottish Wayne Rooney' for his style and stature, with his deceptive strength and impressive return of 11 goals and eight assists at youth level for the Reds certainly speaking of an ability in the final third that could see him earn a place as an elite forward.

Doak's qualities could even make him Liverpool's very own rival to 17-year-old prodigy Endrick, who has caused a storm during the recent international break after bagging against England and Spain for Brazil.

Ben Doak: Stats by club/level Club/level Apps Goals Assists Liverpool U21 16 5 2 Liverpool 10 0 0 Liverpool U19 8 4 4 Liverpool U18 5 2 2 Celtic 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Endrick will join Real Madrid in the summer after Palmeiras agreed to a £51m pre-transfer agreement in December 2022, activated when he turns 18 in July 2024.

A deadly marksman with blistering speed and remarkable power, Endrick is versatile and can play anywhere across the frontline, much like the effervescent and speedy Doak, though it does seem that he is destined for an illustrious career as a leading centre-forward.

Doak might not have the innate predatory instinct of Endrick but he can certainly rise to become a leading figure in Europe in the years to come.

He might even be discussed as one of the future Los Blancos phenom's biggest rivals, should his development take the perfect course.