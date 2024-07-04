Liverpool's summer transfer window is shaping up to be something of a puzzle. Where, exactly, do Liverpool need to strengthen? What, precisely, is Arne Slot's primary concern heading into his first term as Anfield's head coach?

The lion's share of the Reds supporters would cry for reinforcements in defence; Joel Matip's contract expired last month and Ibrahima Konate suffered a landslide in form at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Leny Yoro continues to present himself as a jewel waiting to be whipped from LOSC Lille but Liverpool, interested though they are, are resigned to Real Madrid winning that race.

Klopp redesigned Liverpool's midfield last summer but there remains a feeling that a long-term star needs to be signed at No. 6. Whether such a player is welcomed by September comes down to options and the right opportunity.

But, of course, there's been a more notable kernel of the Merseyside outfit's focus over recent days. Indeed, recent reports have suggested that the Reds have been in the market for Anthony Gordon, but it wasn't to be.

Liverpool's interest in Anthony Gordon

It's been known for several months that Liverpool are interested in strengthening their flanks, though the right-hand side seems to be the more pressing concern, with Mohamed Salah entering the final year of his contract and little in the way of alternatives.

However, that hasn't stopped rumours surfacing regarding Newcastle United's Gordon, who was actually offered to the Anfield side last weekend as Eddie Howe's outfit scrambled to stay in line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

Reports suggested that Newcastle had canvassed an interesting proposal Liverpool's way, asking for cash plus centre-back Jarell Quansah for the England international's sale. Liverpool turned the offer down, never making an actual move for his signing.

The Magpies will probably now save their prized slices of silver, having placated PSR after selling Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion for £30m and cashing in on homegrown talent Eliott Anderson, who signed for Nottingham Forest for £35m.

Gordon alternatives

With the ex-Everton player unlikely to be moving back to Merseyside this summer, he does want to move to the club he grew up supporting, though Newcastle's £100m asking price is a steely deterrent.

Luckily, Liverpool have mapped out a list of alternatives, with Spain's Euro 2024 sensation Nico Williams on the shortlist. According to Caught Offside, Slot's side could turn to the Athletic Bilbao star this summer.

Williams is one of the hottest names on the block right now given his influential role in his nation's international campaign, and with a £49m release clause, it's no wonder so many top European teams have taken note.

Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the rival suitors for the fleet-footed winger, so Liverpool will need to act with dispatch to get this one over the line.

What Nico Williams could bring to Liverpool

Pace, and lots of it. Williams is only 21 but he's enjoyed an emphatic introduction to his professional career, starring alongside his brother (Inaki, 30) in the Basque Country and ending Bilbao's 40-year wait for a trophy after defeating Mallorca in the Copa del Rey final in April.

Last season, the "mind-blowing" - as remarked by scout Antonio Mango - Spaniard scored eight goals across 37 matches in all competitions, though his haul of 19 assists highlights his staggering playmaking ability that derives from his blistering, ballsy style of play, barrelling forwards and splitting backlines asunder, stretching and dragging defenders out of position.

As per FBref - to underscore this point - Williams ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

Gordon, while we're on the topic, ranks only among the top 33% for progressive carries and the top 50% for successful take-ons per 90. He's fast, yes, but not with the same unceasing volume as his Basque-born counterpart.

It's no surprise that he has been described as a "pace demon" by podcaster Adam Keys, offering skills that would provide Liverpool with Gordon's package and more.

The Newcastle man has been hailed for his "unbelievable" 2023/24 campaign by his Tyneside teammate Bruno Guimaraes, who was gobsmacked by his attacking abilities, posting 12 goals and 11 assists last year and winning the club's Player of the Season award for his daring and dynamic performances.

Nico Williams: Euro 2024 Stats Statistic # Matches played 3 Matches started 3 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion 93% Shots per game 2.3 Key passes per game 3.0 Ball recoveries per game 3.0 Dribbles per game 3.0 Duels won per game 4.0 Stats via Sofascore

As the table above shows, Williams is producing a rather almighty campaign with Spain at the ongoing Euros, proving to be a deadly wide attacking option with boxes of pace and a load of creative quality besides.

Is this isolated? A case of international tournament syndrome, where players eclipse expectations and play like prime Diego Maradona, garbed in their country's colours?

Perhaps not. Williams averaged 1.5 dribbles, 2.8 dribbles, 4.2 ball recoveries and 5.2 successful duels per game in La Liga last season.

He's shaping into quite the talented player, and given that he's available for a slice of the price that would be required to bring in Gordon, it's surely a no-brainer. Liverpool just need to beat off some of Europe's most illustrious outfits for his signature.