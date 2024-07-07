As they look to get their summer business underway under Arne Slot, Liverpool could reportedly start by hijacking Manchester United's move to sign a player who could complete their midfield rebuild.

Whilst it has been a quiet summer at Anfield so far, incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and new manager Slot have officially been presented to the media, with the former reassuring fans that there's still plenty of time for the chaos to commence in the transfer window.

Hughes said in his first press conference at the club: "After the flurry that there was in June, I think it will calm down a little bit, [that] would be my prediction for the month of July and then, like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs, and then you may see a situation in August which is, like in previous seasons, there's a little bit of hurry to get things done and to make sure that everyone's squads are in order."

Reports suggest that the Reds' business could be worth the wait, too. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Paisley Gates), Liverpool could now hijack Manchester United's pursuit of Joao Neves this summer, with both clubs reportedly on the attack to sign the Benfica star valued at €100m (£85m) by the Portuguese club.

Still just 19 years old, the interest in Neves comes as no shock, especially as Liverpool search for an eventual long-term plan at the heart of midfield to replace 31-year-old Wataru Endo. Having just been knocked out of Euro 2024 by France in the quarter-finals, Neves has the chance to turn his attention towards his club future and potentially pick between the two biggest clubs the Premier League has to offer.

"Warrior" Neves is the perfect Endo heir

Endo has been one of the most welcome surprises at Anfield in the last year. The Japan international arrived as a relatively unknown midfielder amid the disappointment over Liverpool's failure to land the likes of Moises Caicedo, but he has since gone on to turn the Chelsea man into nothing other than an afterthought. However, at 31, Endo was never going to be the Reds' long-term solution for a problem that Neves could instantly fix.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Joao Neves Wataru Endo Progressive carries 43 10 Progressive passes 171 101 Tackles won 53 28 Ball recoveries 212 108

If doubters didn't think that Neves was ready to step into the Premier League, one look at his numbers should make for fairly convincing reading. Whether it's on the ball or out of possession, the teenager dominated for Benfica last season and has all of the traits of a player destined for the top, be that at Anfield or elsewhere.

Described as a "warrior" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Neves is likely to have quite the decision to make this summer as Liverpool look to get one over on Manchester United in the transfer market.