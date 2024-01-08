January tends to be a time of turbulence at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool enjoying years of illustrious success but often hitting something of a bump in the road upon the turn of the new year.

The 2022/23 campaign took this to a new level, one deep down at the nadir of the German's tenure, but with a summer of sweeping change, Liverpool appear to be navigating through the year's opening month.

Indeed, an emphatic Premier League victory over Newcastle United on New Year's Day preceded last weekend's dogged triumph away against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, setting the tone for the upcoming months that Liverpool hope will crescendo in silverware.

By the way, this is very much attainable, with Liverpool first-placed in the league and still competing across every cup competition, with the semi-final of the Carabao Cup - against Fulham - forthcoming.

It would be wise to bolster the ranks though, and while January is a notoriously tricky time to convince teams to part with their players, Klopp might have identified an exciting prospect to complete the midfield.

Liverpool transfer news - Assan Ouedraogo

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have placed FC Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo on their six-man shortlist for 2024, with Bayern Munich also interested in the teenager.

Liverpool Transfer Shortlist for 2024 Player Club Khephren Thuram OGC Nice Manu Kone Borussia Monchengladbach Assan Ouedraogo FC Schalke Goncalo Inacio Sporting Lisbon Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers *As per Caught Offside

Ouedraogo, aged just 17, has been a prodigious force in his homeland since the start of the campaign and has consequently got Klopp's head craning.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has recently revealed that his €15m (£13m) release clause has accelerated Bayern's interest, and with the Bavarian giants readying a bid, Liverpool must move quickly.

Assan Ouedraogo's style of play

Schalke supporters are probably rather fed up, having yo-yoed between the Bundesliga and Germany's second tier over the past several years, relegated in 2020/21 and then promoted and then relegated again.

A bit convoluted, but now the mist has cleared and The Royal Blues find themselves languishing in 14th place in Bundesliga 2. at the term's midpoint - an unenviable position for a club of prestige.

Ouedraogo, however, has been a beacon of hope throughout dark times and has impressed this term across 11 league appearances - posting one goal and one assist apiece - though he has missed the past six outings with a muscular injury.

As per FBref, the powerful prospect - described as a “monster” by journalist Antonio Mango - ranks among the top 14% of midfielders across divisions similar to Bundesliga 2. for goals, the top 19% for assists, the top 18% for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

This showcases the snap in his craft and a penetrative presence in the centre of the park that will allow him to wreak havoc on opposition defences for many years, with this style bearing a certain semblance to Paul Pogba, according to sources relayed by TEAMtalk.

Pogba has slipped into obscurity over recent years but at his apex was undoubtedly one of the world's finest midfielders; the Frenchman has an innate ability that most players can scarcely dream of.

The 2018 World Cup winner re-joined Manchester United in an £89m transfer in 2016 (a world record at the time) and notably won the Europa League and Carabao Cup, but he fell by the wayside the way a truck with no driver would careen off the road,

Having now failed a drug test with Juventus that may well have draped the curtain on a polarising career, there is more than a hint of poignancy, but in Ouedraogo, a clone could be reborn and Liverpool must push to secure his services.

If Liverpool could procure a player with a similar skill set to their rivals' one-time star man - without the disciplinary issues, of course - then Klopp would be a very happy man indeed.

Who Assan Ouedraogo could affect at Liverpool

Ouedraogo is a brilliant talent but his acquisition and arrival on Merseyside would likely have negative consequences for one or two of the rising stars at Liverpool.

Stefan Bajcetic is probably the salient starlet that springs to most minds, but then the all-action Spaniard is rated highly and will find a pathway to success under Klopp's guidance no matter the comings and goings.

However, the 18-year-old is not the only teenager looking to cement a regular spot in the first team, with Bobby Clark likely hampered in his progress should Ouedraogo join the pack.

Clark, aged 18, enjoyed an impressive cameo off the bench as Liverpool defeated Arsenal on Sunday, looking lively and making an intelligent tackle foul on Declan Rice to stifle a home break in the closing stage, leading 1-0.

The dynamo, who was shifted from a forward role to the centre of the park during his formative years, has been noted for his "splendid" displays for Liverpool's development squad by reporter Keifer MacDonald and has now made three senior appearances.

And while development in football is certainly not linear, it's hard to argue that Ouedraogo doesn't currently have a lead on him, with the Schalke gem really showcasing his skills as one of Europe's most exciting youngsters and earning top attention as a result.

With Clark similarly, a centre-midfielder boasting attacking qualities, it's hard to dispute that Ouedraogo would not be an upgrade, one who could knock him down the pecking order and preclude his chances of success at Anfield.