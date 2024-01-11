Liverpool won at Anfield on Wednesday night after falling behind in the opening half, but then this is certainly nothing new for supporters, who have come to expect an upswing in performance after the break.

That isn't to say that the Reds (both the club and its support) should become comfortable, lax - expectant even - that victory will fall into their lap after the hour mark, but then constancy of this trait is indicative of the mentality that Jurgen Klopp has instilled once again after the 2022/23 campaign.

And what a year it was, chock with refuse and a growing sense that something had gone quite wrong on Merseyside, though this was duly sorted by Liverpool's world-class manager this summer and the club's title credentials in the Premier League have been restored.

The midfielder was rebuilt last year and it's now time for the defence to receive a spruce-up, and while it's unlikely to be the priority, recent reports suggest that Liverpool could be lining up a bid for a new right-back.

Liverpool transfer news - Jeremie Frimpong

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Liverpool have 'set sights' on dynamic Bayer Leverkusen right-flanker Jeremie Frimpong as Klopp considers boosting his backline.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also credited with an interest in the Netherlands international and given that his £35m release clause will be activated come summer, there is little doubt that a riot of suitors will scramble for his signature.

Whether Liverpool truly need him is a question no doubt on the lips of many a fan, but with such blistering attacking intent and technical prowess, Frimpong has the skills to thrive at any team.

Jeremie Frimpong's style of play

A fact unbeknownst to some, Frimpong amassed 68 appearances for Manchester City's youth sides before signing for Scottish giants Celtic on a four-year deal in 2019.

His time in the Premiership confirmed a few things: he was fleet-footed and exciting on the ball, and he was headed straight for the top.

After two years in Glasgow German Bundesliga side Leverkusen swooped in and completed a transfer rising to £11.5m, and he has since continued his rise to the very top and has even been described as a “monster” in the final third by United Stand presenter Beth Tucker, gushing over his qualities amid the Red Devils' interest.

Indeed, with Xabi Alonso's Die Werkself team currently top of the Bundesliga, Frimpong has been among the key components, with the wing-back remarkably scoring seven goals and supplying ten assists across all competitions.

In the German top-flight this term, as per Sofascore, the 5 foot 7 star has scored five goals and provided six assists across 16 outings, complementing this impressive return with an 80% pass success rate and an average of 1.8 key passes per game.

Moreover, he is one of the most penetrative and effective in breaking into the danger area and wreaking havoc, ranking among the top 2% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and successful take-ons, the top 1& for progressive carrie3s and touches in the attacking box, the top 5% for assists and the top 6% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

Jeremie Frimpong: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Oleksandr Zincehnko Arsenal 2 Ben White Arsenal 3 Theo Hernandez AC Milan 4 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 5 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid *Sourced via Football Transfers

With Trent Alexander-Arnold probably destined for a future in the centre of the park, where his string-pulling brilliance is at its zenith, there is little question that a replacement would be needed to provide the right wing of the backline with a sturdy and reliable option.

But is Frimpong the man for the job? And would it be wise to exhaust precious funds on such a profile when the 20-year-old Conor Bradley is proving that he could be the homegrown answer, having dazzled over the past week?

How Frimpong could affect Conor Bradley

Bradley spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Bolton Wanderers, securing promotion to League One and earning both the Player's Player of the Season award and the honour bestowed by the vote of the fan.

It was, let's say, a kind of launchpad of a year, with this figurative remark very apt for the impressive starlet's journey so far, having since made five appearances for Liverpool this season, only returning in December after a lengthy back injury.

Enjoying a cameo off the bench as Liverpool weathered the storm and then dispatched Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend, he started against Fulham in the Carabao Cup and earned the Player of the Match award as his side edged closer to silverware.

Not the finished article by any stretch, Bradley is immensely talented and there is a sense that signing someone such as Frimpong would only inhibit his chances of success, negating his chances of cementing a starting role in the team upon Alexander-Arnold's eventual move to midfield.

Conor Bradley's Performance vs Fulham Minutes played 90' Touches 87 Accurate passes 49/56 (88%) Key passes 2 Tackles 6 Interceptions 1 Ground duels won 9/19 (47%) Dribble success 1/4 (25%) Times dribbled past 3 *Sourced via Sofascore

As the table shows, it wasn't a perfect night but one that led This Is Anfield's Mark Delgado to hand him a 9/10 rating, having passed the eye test and proved himself with a lively performance, a statement showing.

Described as "one of the best wing-backs in Europe" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Frimpong would bring a deadliness to the right side at Anfield to rival that of Alexander-Arnold, albeit in a different manner.

However, the £66k-per-week whiz is probably at his best when fielded on the right side of a back-five, and he might struggle to encapsulate the multi-faceted role as aright-back in the Premier League, instead emerging as a liability and a target for opposition advances.

To explicate this, the diminutive dynamo averages 0.8 tackles, 0.3 interceptions, 0.4 clearances and 3.6 ball recoveries per game in the Bundesliga this season, defensive duties taking quite the secondary role in his professional armoury.

Alexander-Arnold, by comparison, - perpetually hounded for his reliability in protecting his keeper's goal, the 25-year-old would hardly be replaced with a force of greater defensive security in Frimpong.

And in Bradley, who has been hailed for his "eye-catching" performances of late by The Athletic's James Pearce, a player of high-class standing could rise to the fore and cement a regular starting berth in Klopp's system, eventually succeeding Alexander-Arnold.

Of course, the Reds vice-captain is unlikely to cement a newfound role in the kernel of the pitch conclusively this season, and this actually provides Bradley with the perfect grounds to make improvements over the coming months ahead of a future starting spot.

Frimpong, for all his talent, is probably not the answer, especially when a rounded solution already lies within the fold.