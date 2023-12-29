The true art of Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp's guidance is not the scintillating attacking arrowhead, nor is it the imperious defence that strikes fear into hapless attackers when Virgil van Dijk is at his apex.

No, it is the never-say-die mentality that never allows the opposition a chance to breathe. Sewn into the very fabric of the club's core, Liverpool breeds winners, and while many of the stars of the illustrious Klopp era did not arrive with glittering trophy cabinets, they have been moulded into players of the highest pedigree.

Occasionally, however, the Reds have opted to sign a player of established brilliance, with honours and accolades pinned to their garment and with a hunger to replicate the feats on Merseyside.

Liverpool have identified a player who fits this mould; indeed, Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella remains a target and could be the subject of an official approach in 2024.

Liverpool transfer news - Nicolo Barella

Italian outlet L'Interista has recently revealed that while Inter are eager to commence contract negotiations with Barella, there are many obstacles in the way of an agreement and this could open the door for Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United to swoop.

In the summer, the Telegraph reported that Newcastle were closing in on a £50m deal to sign the Italy international, though the Serie A side rejected advances in the late stage, with Barella himself also discouraged.

Last week, revelations came to light that Inter are embroiled in financial uncertainties and might need to cash in on some key players to balance the books.

Although multiple parties have registered an interest, there is a sense that 2024 is the perfect year to advance negotiations and snap Barella up, and this is something that Klopp will undoubtedly be considering.

Nicolo Barella's style of play

Barella has been hailed as a "little warrior" by talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past, and while he may be diminutive in stature, the maestro projects a monstrous presence in the centre of the park.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 9% for progressive passes received per 90.

Such metrics highlight a remarkable level of creativity but also a willingness to surge up the pitch and make things happen in pockets between the lines, evidenced by his return of nine goals and ten assists across all competitions last season, as Inter won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.

Deft and delightful, Barella's direct rate of contribution might have declined this season but he has still been integral to Simeone Inzaghi's side's pursuit of the Scudetto, currently in first place after 17 matches, four points clear from Juventus.

Having started 16 of these fixtures, the 26-year-old has scored two goals, supplied three assists and completed 87% of his passes in the centre of the park, averaging 5.0 ball recoveries and 1.1 key passes per outing.

Nicolo Barella: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2 Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen 3 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 4 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 5 Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona *Sourced via Football Transfers

Having once been declared a "genius" by journalist Mike Pielluci, there's no denying that Barella would be a credit to any ambitious side on English shores, but given the overload of creative and multi-functional midfielders in Klopp's squad, the question does arise regarding whether it would be a prudent venture to launch significant funds toward the acquisition of Barella.

Who Nicolo Barella could replace at Liverpool

Of course, Liverpool maestro Thiago Alcantara, aged 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and has not actually featured once during the 2023/24 campaign as he fights to return from a long-term injury.

Undisputably magnificent, the distinguished Spaniard ranks among the top 3% of midfielders for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 6% for successful take-ons, the top 4% for interceptions and the top 13% for tackles per 90, but his inability to avoid the clamping jaws of the medical room will ultimately convince Klopp that he must depart in June.

While Thiago occupies a deeper-lying role than his Cagliari-born counterpart, both are sublime passers of the ball with a metronomic swagger that establishes control and command in the engine room.

Barella could be a worthy successor but his signing still wouldn't address the concerns relating to Liverpool's requirement for a specialist No. 6.

The move could also prove to be detrimental to the progress and success of Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield, with the Argentinian World Cup winner completing a £35m transfer to the club in the summer.

While Mac Allister has been utilised from deep this season, he remains one of the Premier League's most creative and cultured centre-midfielders, earning praise in the past for his "intelligent" approach by countryman Sergio Aguero.

Alexis Mac Allister: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 2 Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan 3 Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona 4 Nicolo Barella Inter Milan 5 Federico Valverde Real Madrid *Sourced via Football Transfers

As the graph above shows, Mac Allister and Barella are midfielders of similar like; not quite cut from the same cloth but mirroring in qualities that would perhaps not be worth the cost, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch also plying their trade at Anfield.

The backline needs attention and, while Wataru Endo has been impressive of late, a long-term solution to the anchor of Liverpool's midfield must be discovered too.

Barella might be an excellent player, perhaps he is even world-class, but there it might be best to invest resources elsewhere to maintain the dynamism and growth of this exciting Liverpool team.