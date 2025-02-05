The January transfer window officially slammed shut on Monday and Liverpool did not make a single signing to bolster their squad during the winter market.

Arne Slot's side are currently top of the Premier League and have already secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, which shows that their current team is already good enough to compete in the major competitions.

The Dutchman and the club, ultimately, decided to avoid any mid-season additions, which could have disrupted the group, and can now fully focus on the players that they do have in the second half of the season.

Liverpool beat high-flying Bournemouth 2-0 away from home in the Premier League at the weekend, thanks to two goals from Mohamed Salah, and their biggest success in January may well have been keeping players like the Egypt international.

Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at the end of the season and the Reds resisted any potential temptations to cash in on the trio before possibly losing them for nothing.

Real Madrid reportedly made an offer of £20m to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, but it was not enough to tempt the Premier League leaders into selling him.

Liverpool's most valuable players

Despite his contract expiring in the summer, the England international is currently valued at €75m (£62m) by Transfermarkt, which is significantly more than what the LaLiga giants put on the table for him last month.