Liverpool football club have been knocked out of countenance by the news that Jurgen Klopp will end his trophy-laden tenure at the club at the end of the season.

The German manager came and conquered and will be forever remembered as one of the most influential figures in Anfield's distinguished history, winning the whole gamut of silverware and taking the club from mediocrity to the apex of European football.

Still, the 56-year-old leaves the club in a good place, first in the Premier League, into the Carabao Cup final, and competing in the FA Cup and Europa League, and he will lead the charge for success across all four fronts.

The news is raw and comes as a shattering shock but Klopp has admitted that he informed FSG of his decision in November and, with that in mind, it's clear that work has been conducted behind the scenes.

The managers that could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

While Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the early frontrunner to succeed Klopp on Merseyside - with SPORT BILD confirming that there is a clause in his contract that would allow Liverpool to swoop in in the summer - the Spaniard is not the only boss on Liverpool's radar.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano recently relayed a response from Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi who confirmed that his "focus is on the end of this season" after being questioned on Liverpool job links.

And while this in itself is insubstantial, the Reds were reportedly interested in appointing the Italian last year when Liverpool were in a rut and speculation about Klopp's future emerged.

He could now be a dream alternative to Alonso in the dugout due to his Premier League pedigree and his similarities to Klopp in the way that he sets his team up.

Roberto De Zerbi's tactical approach

De Zerbi joined the Brighton project back in September 2022 after Graham Potter left the AMEX Stadium to take to the dugout at Chelsea.

The 46-year-old has taken the bricks laid by Potter and sculpted a truly remarkable team on the south coast, leading Brighton to a fifth-place Premier League finish last year that secured European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

Whereas, Alonso is yet to manage in England it remains to be seen whether or not his work at Leverkusen would translate to success in the English top-flight.

Described as a "genius" by former player Maxime Lopez, De Zerbi's system is built on fluency in possession and domination across all areas, with his preference for in-cutting wingers something that aligns with Klopp's approach.

While De Zerbi and Klopp's systems are not diametrically opposed, the former does implement more of a passing game than Klopp's suffocating pressure, unrelenting and electric in recycling the ball and darting toward the final third.

Nonetheless, both managers offer an exciting offensive style and Klopp has even gone as far as to remark that De Zerbi is a "very influential" leader for the Seagulls.

Premier League 23/24: Most Passes # Club Matches played Passes made 1. Brighton & Hove Albion 21 13,414 2. Manchester City 20 13,370 3. Liverpool 21 12,050 4. Chelsea 21 12,003 5. Tottenham Hotspur 21 11,950 Source: Premier League

Moreover, Liverpool aren't exactly averse to ball-playing and a collection of first-rate players at Anfield would be more than capable of adapting to a new style.

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will move for De Zerbi but he has proven his mettle in the Premier League and could be the perfect fit due to his similarities with Klopp's style of play.