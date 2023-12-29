Liverpool have reached the 2023/24 campaign's midpoint as the Premier League's table-toppers, having also clinched first place in their Europa League group and awaiting the double-legged semi-final tie against Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with his side's progress after falling by the wayside last year, but then the work plied on the transfer front has opened up a whole new realm of possibility for the red side of the Mersey.

While the midfield has been reshaped, and the engine replaced, there is still room for one more addition, with Klopp identifying a touted prospect to complete the rebuild.

Liverpool transfer news - Joao Neves

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool are among the contenders to sign Benfica prodigy Joao Neves, though the Liga Portugal side are looking to raise his release clause to €150m (£130m) in light of the recent interest.

Manchester United are understood to be the team with the most concrete attention, but the player himself reportedly wants to remain in his homeland until the end of the term, continuing his development.

With Manchester City and Newcastle United also named suitors, Klopp will need to decide swiftly to establish a lead in the race.

Joao Neves' style of play

Neves, aged 19, has already racked up 45 appearances for Benfica while receiving three caps for his country, leading respected scout Jacek Kulig to marvel at the “highly talented” player's skills.

As per FBref, Neves ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal for passes attempted, the top 15% for progressive passes, the top 11% for successful take-ons, the top 1% for blocks and the top 8% for both tackles and aerial duels won per 90, showcasing the qualities that have led Kulig to hail him as a “warrior."

Described as a "complete and intelligent" midfielder by former coach Luis Castro, the teenager has been sensational in the Portuguese top-flight this season, boasting a 90% passing accuracy, averaging 2.1 tackles and 5.6 ball recoveries per game, succeeding with 71% of his dribbles and 59% of his duels.

Such attributes are symbolic of the all-encompassing skill set that has got heads across Europe turning, and with Liverpool in need of a specialist No. 6 for years to come, he could be the man.

Why Liverpool need Joao Neves

In the summer, Liverpool sold Fabinho to Al-Ittihad for £40m, a welcome recuperation in all honesty after the distinguished Brazilian, aged 30, suffered a stark decline to contribute to the Reds' collapse.

Lucrative deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were pursued but Chelsea's transfer expertise saw them procure both, leaving Liverpool to make a shrewd and surprising £16m move for Stuttgart's Wataru Endo.

The 30-year-old Japan star has been a regular fixture in recent weeks but Klopp will still wish to land a long-term solution, and Neves would be the perfect profile.

Given that Fabinho was integral to the illustrious success of the Klopp reign, remarked to be "the best" in the world at one stage by Gary Neville, Neves could be the dream successor, capable of emulating the erstwhile Anfield machine's dominant displays.

Indeed, The Athletic's James Pearce has noted Fabinho's rise to the "complete holding midfielder" in the past, and now Klopp must ensure that Neves is signed, with the starlet holding all the tools to sculpt a career of glittering prosperity.