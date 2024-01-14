It's pretty clear that signing a new centre-back will be Jurgen Klopp's priority for Liverpool transfer-wise this year, but supporters will probably have to wait until the summer before anything of substance occurs.

The Premier League pace-setters have been in fine fettle this term after recovering from an abject 2022/23 campaign that threatened to topple Klopp's dynasty, but with some excellent summer signings making up a brand new engine to charge the high-octane system, silverware is very much attainable as the business end draws closer.

There have been shouts over the past several months that Liverpool still need to complete their midfield work with a specialist No. 6, but Wataru Endo's recent purple patch and Alexis Mac Allister's fine job in the deep-lying role suggest that focus could and should shift elsewhere.

And with Joel Matip's anterior cruciate ligament injury ending his season at the start of December, the concerns surrounding the defensive depth are only heightened.

Liverpool transfer news - Ousmane Diomande

Prior to the opening of the window, the Daily Mail compiled a list of options that Liverpool could choose from the bolster their backline this year, and while he's one of the more expensive picks, Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande could be the dream addition.

Only 20 years old, Ivorian Diomande has been making waves with Sporting Lisbon of late and could even have a higher ceiling than teammate and fellow Reds transfer target Goncalo Inacio, who is technically superb but somewhat lacking in raw defensive strength.

Diomande has a buyout clause of €80m (£69m) and it's uncertain whether Sporting would acquiesce to discussions of a whittled-down fee, but if so, Liverpool will be sure to pounce.

Ousmane Diomande's profile

Contracted until 2027, Diomande has chalked up 38 senior appearances for his Portuguese outfit since signing from Danish side FC Midtjylland for an initial fee of €7.5m (£6m) on January 31, 2023.

Said to be “one of the most exciting CB prospects in Europe" by scout Jacek Kulig, Diomande is only 20 years old but is already proving to be one of the most dynamic young defenders around, with a modern skill set attracting the attention of some of Europe's most illustrious teams.

Ousmane Diomande: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Tackling Dribbling *Sourced via WhoScored

As per Sofascore, the 6 foot 3 titan has completed 15 appearances in the Liga Portugal, scoring one goal, supplying one assist, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 5.7 ball recoveries per game and succeeding with 64% of his contested duels.

Such metrics highlight a roundedness that will only serve him well in a side such as Liverpool, where the central defenders are expected to dominate the possession and control the flow of the match.

Taking an average of 79 touches per game, Diomande is not far away from being as active on the ball as Virgil van Dijk, who averages 90 touches per game in the Premier League.

To emphasise how dynamic and multi-faceted he is in his style, Diomande ranks among the top 16% of centre-backs across divisions similar to the Portuguese top-flight over the past year for goals, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 2% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries, the top 7% for successful take-ons and the top 20% per 90, as per FBref.

What this signifies is a superlative technical ability and a constant desire to drive forward - either as the vehicle or through his distribution - and when marrying this with his aforementioned precision in his defensive duels, Diomande really would be the perfect player to bolster the Liverpool defence.

How Ousmane Diomande compares to Goncalo Inacio

As mentioned earlier, Diomande is not the only Sporting defender to be on Klopp's radar, with Inacio, aged 22, holding a €60m (£52m) release clause and with reports even suggesting that Liverpool remain interested this month after seeing advances fall flat last summer.

Considered a comparable player to the Ivory Coast international by FBref's 'Similar Players' model, Inacio ranks among the top 8% of positional peers for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

Discernibly, there are striking similarities between the respective starlets, and while Inacio has been hailed for his "complete" array of abilities by Kulig, there are a few question marks lingering over his defensive application that could dissuade the Reds from prioritising his signature.

He only ranks among the top 58% for tackles (Diomande ranks in the top 80%) and in the league this season, while impressive, has won just 48% of his contested duels, which certainly doesn't evoke the confidence needed for a prominent role in Klopp's system.

For example, the 20-year-old Jarell Quansah, who has only emerged as a first-team member this season, has won 61% of his duels in the Premier League while also showcasing his ball-playing skills with a 90% pass completion rate.

For all of Inacio's innate talent, it does seem that he is just not the most naturally formidable of defenders, instead flourishing his style through his high-class technical skills.

And while Diomande may require a greater outlay, it might be a prudent move, in the long run, to forge ahead with his signature and ensure that Liverpool have a player of genuine world-class credentials, with Klopp capable of shaping him into an "elite talent", as was said again by the voluble Kulig.

A decision will not need to be made until the summer but Liverpool would be wise to pull the strings soon to ensure that they are the favourites to swoop in and land their man.