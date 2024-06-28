Liverpool need to strengthen this summer. Arne Slot has allayed fears that FSG are going to hold off on bolstering the Anfield first team by confirming during his first interview as head coach that he is in constant communication with sporting director Richard Hughes.

Jurgen Klopp has left Liverpool in a strong position, with a talented and expansive squad buoyed by winning the Carabao Cup and returning to the Champions League with a third-place Premier League finish last season.

But there's little question that reinforcements are required across a range of positions. Chiefly, central defence could do with some work, for Virgil van Dijk stands alongside only the up-and-down Ibrahima Konate and young and talented Jarell Quansah after Joel Matip's contract expired this month.

Leny Yoro is FSG's No. 1 target but there is an acceptance that the Lille prodigy will wind up at Real Madrid. There are, however, some interesting alternatives emerging.

Liverpool eyeing new centre-back

According to Football Insider - as reported earlier this week - Liverpool are in the mix to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, with the Brazilian valued at £40m.

Liverpool will look to exploit the Tricky Trees' need for compliance with PSR, and given Murillo's left-footedness and modern-tailored skill set, he could be an impactful addition.

Chelsea are also known admirers and have recently made checks on completing a deal, as per The Telegraph. Liverpool will need to ramp up their intrigue if they do wish to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Why Liverpool should sign Murillo

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed that Murillo "turns into prime Roberto Carlos" in the Forest rearguard, with his sparkling skills and technique placing him in a distinct category.

With a wand of a left foot and a robust approach to his play, he ranks among the top 15% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 2% for successful take-ons and the top 3% for clearances per 90, as per FBref.

While Murillo only completed 78% of his passes in the Premier League last term, he also averaged 1.6 tackles, 4.6 ball recoveries and 5.8 clearances per game, as per Sofascore, impressing on many occasions, including when Liverpool won at the City Ground in March, with Darwin Nunez's last-gasp header breaking the deadlock.

Murillo Stats: Forest 0-1 Liverpool (02/03/24) Stats # Minutes played 90' Touches 51 Accurate passes 30/40 (75%) Long balls 3/11 Dribble attempts 1/1 Duels won 3/4 Tackles 2 Clearances 4 Blocked shots 2 Stats via Sofascore

Sliding in on the left of Liverpool's central defence, Murillo could prove to be a perfect fit for Slot's Liverpool, with his progressive, "bullish" style - as noted by scout Antonio Mango - even making him the perfect alternative to Konate, who is highly talented but prone to bouts of inconsistency, with his nosedive in form at the end of the 2023/24 campaign evidence of this.

Moreover, Konate made two errors for Liverpool last term, whereas Murillo avoided a single direct error across his 32 Premier League appearances, which is a testament to his character and composure in difficult conditions at the City Ground at times.

By signing Murillo, who has barely scratched the surface of his exciting Premier League career, Liverpool would secure a unique talent and a player who could see Van Dijk shift onto his favoured right side.

FSG must ensure that he is welcomed this summer, providing the depth and dynamism to ensure success.